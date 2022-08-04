Get to Know the Maine DOE: Meet Gina Post

Maine DOE Team member Gina Post is being highlighted as part of our Get to Know the Maine DOE Team campaign. Learn a little more about Gina in the question and answer below.

What are your roles?

I am Interim Executive Director with the Maine Charter School Commission (MCSC). While MCSC staff aren’t technically Maine Department of Education (DOE) employees, we do work very closely with the Maine DOE.

What do you like best about your job?

As a former teacher, I find it interesting to work with schools that have unique missions and approaches to education.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Outside of work, I like to read, do crossword puzzles, and spend time outside with my family.