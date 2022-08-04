Four New NSF INCLUDES Alliances Announced

The U.S. National Science Foundation will establish four new NSF INCLUDES Alliances to enhance preparation, increase participation and ensure the inclusion of individuals from historically underrepresented groups in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.

This investment of more than $39 million is part of an NSF-wide effort to address diversity, inclusion and participation challenges in STEM at a national scale.

"NSF INCLUDES develops networks that are the key to building and sustaining the kind of systemic change that is needed to move the needle on inclusivity in STEM in a substantial way," said Sylvia M. Butterfield, acting assistant director of NSF's Directorate for Education and Human Resources. "The latest NSF INCLUDES Alliances will create opportunities for a new generation of STEM talent and leadership."

With this funding, NSF supports projects that will advance science and engineering by promoting and supporting accessibility, collaboration, equity and inclusion in STEM careers, education and research.

The four 2022 NSF INCLUDES awardees will each receive almost $10 million dollars over five years to contribute substantively to the NSF INCLUDES vision of an inclusive STEM workforce that reflects the diversity of the nation's population. The Alliances, listed below, take on a range of issues: building data science capacity at minority-serving institutions, increasing the representation of American Indian and Alaska Native students in STEM, advancing equity, inclusivity and the development of pathways to faculty positions in postdoctoral fellow programs, and promoting economic development through data science education.

NSF INCLUDES National Data Science Alliance,

Clark Atlanta University. Building data science capacity at historically Black colleges and universities to substantially increase the number of Black students with data science credentials and expertise on researching ethics, bias and fairness in the use of data.

NSF has a long-standing commitment to developing a diverse, highly skilled American workforce. The NSF INCLUDES awards support education for pre-college students to post-doctoral fellows from historically marginalized and underserved communities and create opportunities that are accessible and inclusive.

