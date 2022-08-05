MIDC to host India’s Leading Manufacturing and Industrial Leaders
Future Factory Show - India Edition hosted by MIDC to create a dialogue between key decision makers, thought leaders, and innovators to drive Industry 4.0
We aim to drive sustained and continued industrial development & manufacturing excellence dialogue for shaping economies and industrial ecosystems of the future. Transform or be left behind!”MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past several decades, many of the world’s leading nations’ progress can be directly attributed to advancements in manufacturing and industrialization. Today, the digital era is different, the competition is fierce, challenges are more pressing, and the environmental impact is certain, consumer consciousness and experience are dictating how Brands are sourcing, creating, developing, and delivering their products.
— Vinay Martin M
One of the key ways to address these challenges, opportunities, and impact is to adopt Industry 4.0 solutions and Smart Manufacturing Technologies that can power our factories to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, minimize by-product wastage, take sourcing, and the supply chain ownership whilst achieving global competitiveness.
We had a chance to interview Dr. P. Anbalagan, CEO, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) regarding the upcoming Future Factory Show they are hosting at the JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai, Maharashtra on 25th August and the significance of this high-level, By-invitation program organized for India’s Industrial and Manufacturing Leadership.
Dr. P. Anbalagan stated that “India is a global economic powerhouse, we recognize the importance of sustainable Industrial development. Our responsibility at MIDC is not only to promote industrial development and job creation in the state but also to protect our nation’s natural resources and our ecosystem. We believe that it is imperative for our nation and the world to further develop sustainably. MIDC will always welcome investors to Maharashtra with a red carpet and continue to keep improving our services based on the industries’ feedback. We are committed to supporting our industry through the entire life cycle of investment and troubleshooting any issues they may face with their operations. Our singular focus is to develop the most sustainable, advanced, and efficient industrial infrastructure on which world-class industrial ecosystems can thrive.”
He concluded that “At MIDC, we have a strong sense of responsibility towards our community, health, safety, and environment. Through the Future Factory Show, we would like to create an open dialogue between global, national, and state enablers, policymakers, regulators, investors, key industrial and manufacturing Leaders, Global Technology Innovators, and World’s Leading Consultants. We aim to take definitive strides towards developing a circular economy and creating an environment for our industries to progress in a sustainable, robust, and resilient manner.”
The Future Factory show is focused on 4 Key themes, Industrialization & sustainability, Digitalization & Emerging Technologies, Robotics & Automation, and Collaboration & innovation. The series has witnessed huge success in creating dialogue in both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with the previous editions concluding in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi respectively. Post the India Edition in Mumbai, the project will be hosted in several countries.
Andrew D'Souza
Convergent Global
+971 4 581 3633
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn