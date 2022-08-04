Blockchain App Factory’s Creative NFT Marketing Strategy has Lifted Web3 Startups to Another Level!
Blockchain App Factory’s marketing wing is renowned for its innovative tactics to advertise its client projects to the world and generate huge hype.INDIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing has been the heartbeat of commerce since times immemorial. Humans have marketed themselves and their businesses with the hope of surviving in the ever-competitive commercial space. The same fact has dragged through the millennia, and it has not left behind even the newest applications, such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These virtual tokens that prove ownership and authenticity of assets have been the talk of the town in recent times, even though the span of their fame is limited to the tech-savvy circles. To release the pressure by reaching out to the masses, Blockchain App Factory has been striving to utilize novel NFT marketing strategies, which have shown promising results.
Blockchain App Factory is a Web3 enterprise with a global presence and is in business for more than half a decade. The firm has already assisted in the uprising of more than 200 unique Web3 platform ventures, with a success proportion of 95%, a rare feat bettered only by a few tech giants. When it comes to creative NFT marketing, the company has a dedicated marketing wing with a dynamic team of young and experienced marketers who provide tailored promotional campaigns that are creative and proven to be successful.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬
In terms of marketing to the Web3 audience, the company uses community interaction platforms such as Discord and Telegram to amass reach for their client projects. The process here includes creating and managing servers for the client venture, as well as promoting them to other interest groups found on these platforms. Additionally, marketing geeks at the firm take advantage of applications such as Reddit, Twitter, Quora, and Clubhouse to conduct passive promotions to generate reach for client projects.
Another facet of NFT marketing that has been an integral part of Blockchain App Factory’s promotional campaigns is influencer marketing. We know that influencers in Web3 are typically early adopters who have seen it all, and not all of them are doing their work to earn quick money. The company has contacts of influencers across the world who can participate since a project’s inception to collect ideas. Their services can later be used for promoting projects to their community.
𝐔𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝
Blockchain App Factory’s creative NFT marketing strategy also includes social media marketing on mainstream social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The team at the firm understands the restrictions in place and optimizes its promotions to generate maximum reach. Experts also help to manage projects’ social media handles to post informative and promotional content and conduct passive marketing campaigns similar to those in community applications. The team also maximizes online Web3 discussion forums for passive promotions that play a huge role in creating buzz around a client NFT project.
𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐀𝐅’𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬
NFT bounties and airdrops have been a prominent part of Blockchain App Factory’s promotional campaigns. The company can help you with the giveaway throughout the process with efficient inputs and execution according to the NFT business niche.
Press releases have always been a significant part of the firm’s creative marketing strategies as its professionals have multiple popular Web3 press media in touch, along with the knack for producing articles that incite readers’ minds on the project.
The marketing wing of the firm also excels in creative content in the form of videos and blogs. Such items with insightful and educational content that also promote projects will be posted on video streaming applications such as YouTube and popular blogging sites.
Blockchain App Factory also masters landing page website development for NFT projects. The firm’s web developers assist its marketing efforts by developing unique websites and pages for client NFT ventures without compromising. The content professionals at the firm also aid the marketing campaign with whitepaper creation, which can be written in multiple global languages to generate maximum reach for projects.
The global leader in NFT marketing also reaps the benefits that email marketing has to offer. Professionals from the firm can craft emails that make viewers click and have a taste of the client project. With newsletters, projects can ensure that huge reach is generated through posting passive promotions with current NFT world updates.
𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐃𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐦 𝐄𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐟𝐮𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐬?
One of the advantages of working with Blockchain App Factory for NFT marketing is that the firm knows what it is doing as it also works on other aspects of the Web3 world as well. The firm provides excellent creative NFT marketing services with multiple packages that come at affordable prices. The company is also equipped with advanced tools for marketing to access real-time analytics and data that can be used for NFT marketing on the go.
𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐩𝐩 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲’𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝟑 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞
While talking about Blockchain App Factory’s creative NFT marketing services, one must not forget that the firm has other services to offer as well. The firm’s Web3 enterprise services cover NFTs, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), initial crypto offerings (ICO, IEO, IDO), cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, launchpads, metaverses, and more. As far as NFTs are concerned (as we focus on NFT marketing here), the firm can develop platforms such as marketplaces, launchpads, and games based on various niches and even assets used inside those platforms. Tokenization services are one of the novel applications that the firm’s professionals now excel in, along with research on newer ideas such as semi-fungible tokens.
Therefore, the creative NFT marketing strategy offered by Blockchain App Factory is one of the best in the domain as the firm has its roots strong with development expertise. Suppose you want to promote your NFT business or products to garner a community and earn profits. In that case, there is no better option than approaching Blockchain App Factory, which excels in NFT marketing by using professionals who adopt creative approaches to generate huge buzz.
