DeJesus Dental Group Welcomes Two Distinguished Dentists To Their Shelton and Bridgeport Practices
For more than 20 years, the DeJesus Dental Group has been a pillar of dental care in Fairfield County, CT. By offering complete dental care to your entire family, Dr. DeJesus and his experienced team take the stress and time commitment out of visiting mu
Phillip J. DeJesus, DDS, MAGD FICOI is proud to announce that DeJesus Dental Group added two distinguished dentists to the practice—Drs. Yelizar & Mullokandov.
Dr. Yelizar and Dr. Mullokandov have both begun seeing new patients for regular dental visits, hygiene exams, and emergency dental appointments.
"The demand for quality dental care has never been stronger than right now," said Dr. DeJesus. "These two dentists could have easily joined a big dental chain but chose not to, so they can connect with patients on a stronger level and become more in-tune with the patient's history and therefore are better suited to provide consolidated services along with our in-house specialists, ultimately resulting in better outcomes."
After acquiring a Bachelor’s degree from Queens College, Dr. Yelizar attended the prestigious New York University dental school. There, he graduated with an Honors in Aesthetic Dentistry and has received extensive training in complex dental treatments, including full mouth rehabilitative care and implant surgery.
Dr. Mullokandov is a 2021 graduate of NYU College Of Dentistry. He completed his residency at St. Barnabas Hospital as one of the program's top residents. He specializes in General Dentistry.
“Bringing two new dentists during this time is a testament to our growth as an independent practice. Much of our organic new patient growth is largely due to referrals from our existing patients, which means people are talking about the dentistry and experience with us” said Maria Matos, Office Manager.
Both doctors offer a wide variety of cosmetic dentistry and general dentistry procedures, including:
- Porcelain veneers
- Teeth whitening
- Dental crowns
- Dental bridges
To make an appointment at DeJesus Dental Group’s Bridgeport/Trumbull line or Shelton dental office, you may do so online here: https://dejesusdental.com/booking
About The Office of DeJesus Dental Group
The DeJesus Dental Group has provided excellent family dental care to Bridgeport, Shelton, and all of Fairfield County for more than 25 years. Both of our local offices provide a full range of dental care treatments, including cosmetic procedures like dental veneers and teeth whitening, orthodontic care and restorative dentistry treatments like dental crowns and dental implants. We are proud to have served the Fairfield County community for the past 25 years and look forward to helping you have and maintain healthy teeth and gums for a lifetime.
