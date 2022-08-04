Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,979 in the last 365 days.

Wake County Wine & Beer Retailer Pleads Guilty in State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

Wake County businessman Joseph Patrick O’Keefe, 56, pleaded guilty in Wake County Superior Court yesterday to five counts of Embezzlement of State Property. The felony tax charges were filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell sentenced O’Keefe, who lives in Wake Forest, to a 16-month minimum, 29-month maximum prison term. The sentence was suspended, and as a condition of probation O’Keefe was ordered to serve seven days in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections. O’Keefe was placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring for 60 days, placed on supervised probation for 36 months, and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. He is also ordered to pay the remaining restitution in the amount of $268,776.14.

Information presented in court showed that O’Keefe, President of Wine & Beer 101, Inc. aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately $518,776.14 in North Carolina Sales Tax from January 1, 2012 through September 30, 2018.  During this period of time, O’Keefe was a responsible person of Wine & Beer 101, Inc., which was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina and Wake County Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue. 

The charges against O’Keefe resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh, and was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions attorneys in the office of the Attorney General.

The North Carolina Department of Revenue funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. We administer the tax laws and collect the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.

You just read:

Wake County Wine & Beer Retailer Pleads Guilty in State Tax Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.