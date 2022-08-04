SCAN Health Plan Will Expand Growing National Footprint into Texas
Not-for-profit Medicare Advantage insurer will bring a ‘different kind of Medicare Advantage experience’ to Texas; also plans expansion to Nye County, Nevada.LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan, the award-winning Medicare Advantage insurer with a 45-year history of keeping older adults healthy and independent, plans to offer health plans in Texas starting in 2023. SCAN Health Plan is also planning a further expansion in Nevada. Pending regulatory approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the expansions would bring SCAN’s total reach to nearly seven million potential customers across 20 markets in five states. SCAN Health Plan is a holding of SCAN Group.
“SCAN is on trajectory of rapid growth,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “With the record-breaking AEP season we experienced last year, we are keenly aware of what older adults are looking for in their Medicare Advantage plan—and we are poised to deliver.”
“As SCAN continues to grow and build its national reputation as a leader in senior healthcare, our unique approach to provider relationships enable us to deliver quality care and service for older adults that stands out among the rest.” said Karen Schulte, SCAN’s senior vice president of network management.
If approved by CMS, SCAN will expand into Harris County and Bexar County in Texas, as well as grow its existing presence in Nevada into Nye County.
Schulte noted that SCAN’s expansion into new markets is largely being driven by invitations from local health systems and medical groups who align with SCAN’s member-first approach to care and differentiated service and benefit experience.
“SCAN values building strong, long-standing relationships with its provider partners that translate into improved care for our members,” said Schulte. “As SCAN and its reputation continues to grow, it garners the attention of potential partners across the country who align with our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”
The expansion is a key element of SCAN’s major growth and diversification initiatives. SCAN recently made its first-ever acquisition of The Residentialist Group, renamed Homebase Medical, a medical practice that provides palliative care, chronic disease management, care transition management, and in-depth personal health assessments to people in their homes.
