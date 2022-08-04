Global Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Growth Trajectory

Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The global wireless telecommunication carriers market size is expected to grow from $793.27 billion in 2021 to $861.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The wireless telecom carriers market is expected to reach $1,149.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. The number of people using mobile payments to pay for goods and services at the point of sale is expected to increase significantly.

Key Trends In The Global Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market

The biggest forthcoming change in the telecoms industry is the emergence of fifth-generation mobile networks (5G), which is predicted to be shaping the wireless telecommunication carriers industry outlook. 5G is expected to be much faster than the present 4G network. The 5G network is yet to be commercially available and this new generation mobile network is likely to provide the capacity needed to support the IoT (Internet of Things) revolution. Low latency is another important feature expected from 5G.

The wireless telecommunications carriers market consists of sales of telecommunications services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate and maintain switching and transmission facilities to provide telecommunications services via airwaves. According to the wireless telecommunication carriers market overview, the services provided by the companies in this industry include cellular phone services, wireless internet access, and wireless video.

Global Wireless Telecommunication Carriers Market Segments

By Type: Cellular/Mobile Telephone Services, Wireless Internet Services

By Application: Household, Commercial

By Product: Voice, Data

By Technology: 3G, 4G, 5G

By Geography: The global wireless telecommunication carriers market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major Market Players: China Mobile, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications, T-Mobile USA, Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Vodafone, America Movil, Telefonica SA, Orange SA and Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

