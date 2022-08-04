Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global artificial intelligence market to reach US$ 308.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 31.9% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Artificial Intelligence Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,’ the global artificial intelligence market reached a value of US$ 56.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 308.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 31.9% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A subfield of computer science known as artificial intelligence (AI) focuses on creating intelligent machines that can carry out activities that need human intelligence. It involves decision-making based on prior experiences, speech recognition, translation, and human-like visual vision. AI has a wide range of applications in many end use sectors around the world since it offers the advantages of automation, reducing errors, and managing repetitive operations.

Market Trends

One of the main factors influencing the market is the information technology (IT) sector's rapid expansion along with the rising use of cloud-based solutions for big data analysis, increasing overall operational efficiency, and improving the user experience. In addition, AI is becoming more popular in the media and entertainment industry as a way to improve streaming services' capabilities and disseminate personalised content. In addition to this, AI is used in the healthcare sector to identify illness clusters and conduct remote patient monitoring due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence

General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems

Decision Support Processing

Hybrid Systems

Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

Financial Services

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

