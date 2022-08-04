AMCD Supports Representative Mary Miller’s Stand on Iran

Congresswoman Mary Miller with AMCD co-chair Hossein Khorram

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy fully supports Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller after she was the subject of a hit piece by Illinois Public Media reporter Harrison Malkin titled “Congresswoman Mary Miller supports ‘maximum sanctions’ on Iran despite their ‘devastating’ impact.” Malkin also criticized Miller for last April’s meeting with Bryan Leib, Executive Director of Iranian Americans for Liberty, an organization which supports sanctions. According to the article:

"Miller said she supports 'maximum sanctions' and 'maximum pressure' on Iran due to the country’s nuclear program — a status quo position after policies implemented by former President Donald Trump.

“'The thought of lifting any sanctions is ridiculous, and it’s about like whistling to open the border and (letting) everybody come in.' Miller said."

Malkin turned to Iran regime apologists (Barbara Slavin and The Quincy Institute) to argue for the removal of sanctions, something even the Biden administration has not yet done, despite their eagerness to re-start the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) also known as the Iran deal.

“I really don’t understand what this article was trying to do,” began AMCD co-chair Tom Harb. “It’s no secret that that Democratic position toward the mullahs is one of appeasement and the Republicans want to pressure Tehran by depriving it of the resources it uses to fund and arm terrorist organizations like Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthi terrorists in Yemen. Let’s not forget the Iranian regime mass-produced IEDs which killed hundreds of US soldiers in Iraq all the while they were negotiating with the Obama Administration. The mullahs are certainly not above playing the victim if it will get them what they want.”

“Any money going to the Iranian regime will end up being funneled to their terrorist proxies after the ruling elite have skimmed their share off the top,” said AMCD co-chair and Iranian-American Hossein Khorram. “They have shown over and over again their first priority is not the people of Iran. The people would overthrow the mullahs if they could. Tehran wants to keep the people weak because they are the mullahs’ biggest threat. Anyone who thinks lifting sanctions on Iran will result in the Iranian people being showered with food and medicine is deluding himself.”

“This journalist could not have found more perfect mouthpieces of the Islamic Republic to attack Bryan Leib and Congresswoman Miller,” added AMCD co-chair John Hajjar “I would be interested to know just how much money the mullahs have poured into American think tanks and media outlets to promote their agenda over the years. It must total in the hundreds of millions.”

AMCD fully supports the position of Iranian Americans for Liberty and Congresswoman Mary Miller. Sanctions on Iran should not be lifted.