Global Wireless Intercom Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Wireless Intercom Global Market Report 2022”, the wireless intercom The global wireless intercom market size is expected to grow from $6.65 billion in 2021 to $7.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The wireless intercom market share is expected to reach $9.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. According to the wireless intercom industry analysis, the increasing demand for robust security solutions is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.
Key Trends In The Global Wireless Intercom Market
Technological advancements are key wireless intercom market trends shaping the market. Major companies operating in the wireless intercom are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position and meet consumer demand. For instance, In July 2019, Clear-com, a US-based communications equipment company introduced FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless Intercom System based on reliable and flexible cellular roaming technology. FreeSpeak II is a five-channel, full-duplex wireless intercom device that transmits audio at 7 kHz and 12 kHz with ultra-low latency, making it perfect for large-scale, complicated designs or specialized applications.
The wireless intercom market consists of sales of wireless intercom devices and technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that enable building-to-building or room-to-room voice communication. A wireless intercom is a telecommunications device that allows voice communication among intercom stations without the use of copper wires. This device sends and receives radio signals using radio waves.
Global Wireless Intercom Market Segments
The global wireless intercom market is segmented:
By Type: Outdoor Intercom, Indoor Intercom
By Technology: Wi-Fi Band, Radio Frequency
By Radio Frequency: Single, Dual, Multi
By Application: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises, Hospitality, Security and Surveillance, Transportation and Logistics, Others
By Geography: The global wireless intercom market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Major Market Players: Panasonic, Clear-Com, Zenitel Group, RTS Intercom, Riedel Communications, Telephonics Corporation, Sena Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Aiphone Co Ltd, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., VTech Holdings Limited, Wisycom Srl, Commax Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Legrand, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and TAMURA Corporation.
