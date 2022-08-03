Submit Release
Measures to increase the human resources capacity of inquiry and investigation bodies discussed

UZBEKISTAN, August 3 - Measures to increase the human resources capacity of inquiry and investigation bodies discussed

On August 3, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with a presentation on plans to improve the system for training personnel of inquiry and investigation bodies.

Responsible persons of relevant authorities provided information on the problematic factors currently under investigation, increasing the level of human resources of investigators, taking into account emerging new threats and types of crimes, as well as measures to eliminate them.

The relevance of improving the methodological support of investigative activities in investigating corruption offenses, economic crime and crimes committed in cyberspace or using information technology was highlighted.

The Head of the state gave targeted instructions to create a new effective system for training professional personnel for inquiry and investigation bodies, their retraining and continuous professional development based on the requirements of the times and international standards.

Source: UzA

