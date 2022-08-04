VTOL cargo drone solution L200 VTOL cargo drone docking solution L200 VTOL cargo drone station logo of heisha tech

HEISHA and SF Express launched the L200 VTOL cargo drone docking solution

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Recently, Shenzhen Fengyi Technology Co., Ltd. (which belongs to SF Express), works with Shenzhen HEISHA Technology Co., Ltd., has launched the L200 autonomous drone docking station for VTOL cargo drones.

How does it work?

L200 is a complete automatic cargo drone solution based on the VTOL drone. Instead of hiring a team to complete a package delivery task, the L200 cargo drone solution requires only one person to put the package inside the VTOL drone, then few clicks on a PDA control terminal will make the drone fly to the destined L200 station, automatically land itself, and get the package delivered.

It solves several pains for the logistic system: the complicated traffic situations and traffic jams of land transportation, low efficiency, and high cost of human resources.

Values of L200

L200 uses a container as the base, which brings unexpected values in three fundamental aspects: transportation, installation, and cost. Easy to transport and no installation can lift the efficiency and cut the cost of human resources to a new level. The container also provides enough room for drone parking, charging, and package saving.

About the drone and the dock

The VTOL drone that L200 uses is the ARKUAV E35, developed by Fengyi Tech. It can fly for 160 minutes and across about 150 km. The E35 has a 3.5 meters wingspan, 1.8 meters in length, and possesses the RTK function, it can carry a package up to 5kg weight. Fengyi has been working on the E35 for several years and has tested it with thousands of flights to assure its performance on communication stability and flight safety.

The docking station of L200 is designed and retrofitted by the HEISHA Tech with automatic landing and takeoff, recharging, and parking functions. Besides the drone charging pad, a working table, an air conditioner, and furniture are placed to offer a comfortable environment for the staff to replace the package, monitor the drone, and maintain the station.

Fengyi Tech as the cargo drone-focused subsidiary corporation of SF Express Group will deploy the L200 VTOL cargo drone stations in different sites for logistic applications, such as mountain areas, islands, oases, etc. At the same time, Fengyi Tech and HEISHA Tech will open this VTOL cargo drone solution to the global market.

About HEISHA Tech

A technology-driven company, HEISHA Tech, is a leading drone and robots self-charging station brand. The company focuses on creating products with real value for daily life through advancing science and technology. With a manufacturing facility of more than 1,700 square meters and advanced testing and processing equipment, HEISHA provides cost and time-saving solutions for more developers and is open to OEM and business partnerships.

