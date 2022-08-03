Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,590 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on Senate Support for Ratification of Finland and Sweden's Accession to NATO

WASHINGTON, DC -  House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Senate voted to supporty ratification of Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO:

“Today is a good day for NATO and for America’s security. It is also a bad day for Vladimir Putin, whose unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine has led to the strengthening of the NATO alliance and further resolve by NATO members to stand with Ukraine and help its people and its military repel Russian attacks. I commend the Senate for acting swiftly and on a bipartisan basis to consent to the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. As strong democracies with robust defense capabilities, both countries will significantly bolster our alliance. I look forward to this new defense cooperation with Sweden and Finland, who will now join Denmark and Norway in a Scandinavian bloc that will further deepen our ties to this critical region of the world.”

You just read:

Hoyer Statement on Senate Support for Ratification of Finland and Sweden's Accession to NATO

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.