Quick Quack Car Wash Celebrates the Opening of the First of Many Rio Grande Valley Locations with 12 Days of Free Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraiser on Aug. 22 and Free Washes from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4
We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers in many other Texas communities and now we are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to the Valley.”MISSION, TX, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, one of the fastest growing chain of car washes in Texas, is giving away the best car wash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate opening the doors on the first of several planned car washes in the Rio Grande Valley.
— Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash
The first location is located at 118 South Shary Road in Mission, Texas. Subsequent locations opening later this year or early 2023 will be in Donna, Pharr, Harlingen, McAllen, and Brownsville. The free car wash days at the new Mission location begin on August 24th and run through September 4th. Quick Quack Car Wash is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In conjunction with the Grand Opening, Quick Quack will hold a special Fundraiser on Monday, August 22nd from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit the Escobar family, who recently experienced a devastating automobile accident with a drunk driver. During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the official Grand Opening and receive the Best (Lucky Duck) wash for free. Quick Quack will match donations from customers.
“We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers in the Texas communities of Amarillo, Houston and Corpus Christi and now we are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to the Valley,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean, and entertaining car wash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers and communities.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation. In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships starting at only $21.99 per month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash has 168 locations in Texas, California, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes. More information is available online at www.DontDriveDirty.com.
Travis Kimball
Quick Quack Car Wash
+1 916-256-2384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Quick Quack Car Wash Mission, Texas Grand Opening