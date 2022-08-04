People can easily say ‘I’m a veteran-owned business’ when they really aren’t,” — Matthew Pavelek

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VettFirst Security LLC Earns Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise™ Designation form the National Veteran Owned Business Association.

VettFirst Security LLC is proud to announce that it has earned the exclusive designation as a Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprise™ (VBE) from the National Veteran’s Owned Business Association. To be eligible for the designation as NaVOBA Certified VBE™, the applicant firm must be at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by one or more U.S. military veterans. At its core certification is a protection for both veteran-owned businesses as well as the corporations and organizations that do business with them.

VettFirst Security LLC's vast range of background screening services can help organizations get exactly the services they need to meet their specific requirements. VettFirst Security also offers value-added services like drug testing, employment physicals, and occupational health services, giving organizations a single provider for most of their fundamental screening and on-boarding processes. Our background screening proficiency and extensive verification processes mean customers can feel comfortable they’re working with thorough, meaningful results. To help customers make decisions even faster, we deliver quality-checked real-time results as they are available, accelerate communications between third parties, and can leverage mobile-first technology to speed the time to hire.

NaVOBA’s VBE Certification ensures the firms that receive contracts are truly deserving of the opportunity. Heather Herndon-Wright, Director of Supply Chain Diversity for Dallas-based Vistra Energy and a NaVOBA Board Director, said verification and validation of the ownership, control and management of suppliers participating in the company’s supplier diversity initiatives is critical to the integrity of Vistra’s efforts.

“NaVOBA’s certification ensures we are utilizing and developing companies that are truly owned, controlled and managed by the veterans we are endeavoring to support, and not front companies for non-qualified individuals or businesses,” Wright said.

VettFirst Security LLC is a leading provider of on-demand employment background checks, drug screening and I-9 employment eligibility solutions that help organizations efficiently implement, manage and control their employment screening programs. Our mission is to serve as the single point of entry for the accurate and efficient administrative validation, review and submission of employee screening services while providing premiere customer service and support to our clients.

About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and two-thirds of NaVOBA’s Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure its alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs. NaVOBA proudly serves as the official veteran-owned business partner of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC)

NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.

