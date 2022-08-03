Read more about DPH Debuts Kiosks for COVID-19 PCR Testing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 3, 2022

DPH Debuts Kiosks for COVID-19 PCR Testing

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is offering COVID-19 PCR testing at kiosks placed in communities across Georgia. In most locations, these kiosks offer access to COVID-19 testing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

After completing a brief registration form, the kiosks dispense a test kit that includes a nasal swab, like other at-home tests, and instructions on collecting the specimen. Once the specimen is collected, it is safely packaged back into the kit and placed in the kiosk. The specimens are picked up daily and sent to an accredited lab for PCR testing.

Pre-registration for testing at the kiosks is not required, but available at https://register.testandgo.com/.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the tests provided through a DPH kiosk, but for those individuals with insurance, their insurance will be billed for the test. In many cases, individuals will receive notification of their test results by email or text within 48 hours of specimen collection.

A map of kiosk locations and a short video about using the kiosks can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

COVID-19 testing is one of many prevention measures, along with vaccination and booster doses, masking, and physical distancing, that protect you and others by reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19. For more information about COVID vaccinations or boosters, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.