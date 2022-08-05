National Vaccine Law Conference to Discuss & Debate Legal Aspects of Vaccines & Immunization in Virginia September 15-16

Brian Dean Abramson Denise Hill Dorit Reiss Ronda B. Esaw

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first National Vaccine Law Conference will take place on September 15 and 16, 2022, at the Antonin Scalia Law School on the campus of George Mason University in Arlington, Virginia. The conference has been called to address the urgent need for an increased understanding of the interrelated operations of different aspects of vaccine, vaccination, and immunization law. Conference chair Brian Dean Abramson, the author of a leading treatise on vaccine law, notes that “we are now seeing an unprecedented confluence of misinformation, not just about the science of vaccines, but about the law, which is contributing to a potentially historic public health crisis.” At a time like no other, the national discourse around vaccines has become polarized and confusing to many practitioners of the law as federal laws clash with state and local laws, and as the legal precedents in public health have been challenged by new ways of thinking about the relationship between government and the people as it relates to responses to public health threats.

Speakers

The conference will feature over 40 speakers from different areas within the legal profession. Leading scholars in the field including Dorit Reiss of UC Hastings, Wendy Parmet of Northeastern, and Peter Jacobson of UMich, will be joined by practitioners including Brian J. Malkin, Partner at McDermott Will & Emory, Ronda B. Esaw, Shareholder at Greenberg Traurig, and John D. Winter, Partner at Patterson Belknap, as well as by individuals from related areas providing practical perspectives, such as Alexandra A. Bhatti, Director of U.S. Vaccine Policy at Merck & Co., and Chizoba Wonodi, epidemiologist and leader of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Vaccine Access Center’s immunization support efforts in Nigeria. Plenary sessions will include an introductory review of recent developments by Brian Dean Abramson and Drake University's Denise Hill, and a closing keynote address by Montrece Ransom, Director of the National Network of Public Health Institutes' National Coordinating Center for Public Health Training.

Partners and Sponsors

Partners and sponsors working to bring this conference to fruition include Merck, the D.C. Bar, the American Health Law Association, the American Society for Law, Medicine, and Ethics, and the George Mason University Center for Intellectual Property x Innovation Policy.

Who Should Attend?

The conference will provide three tracks of content, for the benefit of different stakeholders in the process of developing, testing, and distributing vaccines, and promoting vaccination.

Public Health practitioners and policymakers are welcomed to attend, as many of the issues in their day-to-day work on vaccination will be addressed from a legal perspective. A special 75% discount on virtual attendance has been established for state, county, and municipal public health officials, to assist them in this purpose.

Employers, business owners, and others with an interest in private vaccination efforts or requirements will find guidance offered with respect to best practices in dealing with employee vaccination requirements.

Those in the pipeline of vaccine development are welcome to attend for coverage of developments in legal regimes governing these processes, from clinical trials through licensure, patenting, and defending against misinformation and other liabilities.

Film Screening

Virulent: The Vaccine War, a documentary film directed by Tjardus Greidanus and produced by Laura Davis will have an exclusive screening at the conference, with comments by the director and producer. The film examines the history and consequences of vaccine hesitancy and denial, particularly with respect to COVID-19 as a crisis that vaccination opponents have been waiting for decades to seize upon.

More Information

For more information, please contact Brian Dean Abramson at briandeanabramson@gmail.com, or visit the official conference site at www.VaccineLawConference.org.