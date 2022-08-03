55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, 3 August 2022

The 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) was convened in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, at a time of significant volatility and insecurity. The Meeting had extensive discussions on recent regional and global developments, including the situation in Myanmar, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and cross-strait developments.

ASEAN noted that no progress has been made on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus (5PC). The decision by the Myanmar military authorities to execute four opposition activists in the week leading up to the 55th AMM was a grave setback for ASEAN’s efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution and national reconciliation in Myanmar. It also disrespected the efforts of the ASEAN Chair Cambodia and the ASEAN Special Envoy on Myanmar.

ASEAN reiterated the importance of continued implementation of the 5PC. Without any progress on this front, further engagement with the Myanmar military authorities would be of limited value. ASEAN is exploring ways to engage with all stakeholders in Myanmar. Minister Balakrishnan reiterated our call for the release of all political detainees, including President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and for the ASEAN Special Envoy on Myanmar to have access to all stakeholders.

The Meeting discussed the negative impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in particular on energy and food prices. ASEAN reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peaceful dialogue among all parties concerned. ASEAN hoped that grain exports from Ukraine can resume to pre-conflict levels.

The AMM discussed cross-strait developments with concern. Stable US-China relations are vital for regional peace and prosperity. Singapore hopes that the US and China can work out a modus vivendi, exercise self-restraint and refrain from actions that will further escalate tensions.

Minister Balakrishnan also participated in a joint call on Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen with other ASEAN Foreign Ministers, during which the Prime Minister shared his insights on geopolitical issues.

