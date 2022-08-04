Submit Release
Zilveti Communications Launches New Website

computer screen, ipad and iphone showing new zilveticomm.com site

Zilveti Communications launches new website: zilveticomm.com

Digital Marketing Agency Revamps for Its Expanding Markets

We invite organizations and marketing departments to explore our expanded portfolio in both digital and traditional channels.”
— Macarena Zilveti, owner
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zilveti Communications, a digital marketing and graphics design agency, is excited to announce the launch of its new website at www.zilveticomm.com.

The new site highlights the agency’s expanded portfolio and its reach in the US Hispanic and Latin American markets. The site features more than 24 detailed samples of client work for businesses, institutions and Fortune 500 companies.

“We wanted our new website to reflect the creativity and vibrancy of our team’s roots in the South Florida area,” says owner Macarena Zilveti. “We invite organizations and marketing departments to explore our expanded portfolio in both digital and traditional channels.”

About Zilveti Communications
Zilveti Communications is a minority-owned marketing and graphic design agency. Macarena Zilveti, fluent in English and Spanish, founded her company in 2009, after more than 20 years of experience in global ad agencies in Miami, New York and LA.

Macarena Zilveti
Zilveti Communications
+1 305-546-7668
macarenaz@zilveticomm.com
