Andre Chapman of Unity Care to Be Honored by EOYDC at their Annual Black Futures Ball on August 6th, 2022
Andre Chapman to be featured for his work with foster youth.OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Oakland Youth Development Center is working hard to empower the community’s youth. On August 6th, they are holding a special event to recognize other powerful forces working in the same area, The Black Futures Ball. In exciting news, Andre Chapman, Founder and CEO of Unity Care, will be one of the remarkable people in Oakland, given the EOYDC's Champion for Youth Award. EOYDC considers this a highlight of the ball, and a way to recognize those who work hard for local youth in need. Chapman is truly grateful for the honor.
“My work from the tech world until now has been all about leveling the playing field between the haves and the have not,” commented Chapman. “EOYDC is an amazing, much needed organization, and it is wonderful to all be working towards such an important common goal. Empowering our youth and showing them what’s possible.”
With Unity Care, Chapman has become a powerful force across California, with a keen focus on reducing the over representation of Children of Color in the Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Systems. He is an in demand national trainer and expert in creating culturally proficient services and effectively engaging communities of color.
Following Chapman’s vision and under his leadership, Unity Care’s mission is to transform the lives of young people in and emerging from foster care by providing stable housing, caring connections, and life skills that build a foundation to achieve their potential. Unity Care is leading the way to eradicating homelessness for those youth aging out of the foster care system. Today, Unity Care provides housing and mental health services across 9-Bay Area and Northern California Counties focused on its 5-Pillars of success; housing, education, employment, well-being and unconditional care.
According to EOYDC, “EOYDC visualizes a community of empowered youth and young adults with the character, skills, and network to positively contribute to society. The mission of EOYDC is to develop the social and leadership capacities of youth and young adults (ages 5-24) so that they achieve excellence in education, career, and service to their communities.|
The Black Futures Ball will be held Saturday, August 6th from 7-11pm at The Bridgeyard, 210 Burma Road, Oakland, CA, 94607. The event will be hosted by Oakland native and Grammy-nominated artist Ryan Nicole, enjoy tasty small bites, wine and cocktails, dancing, and music courtesy of DJs DCisChillin and Davey D, with performances by Goapele and Jwalt.
Tickets can be ordered at https://eoydc.org/oakanda/ 100% of funds raised will support EOYDC’s Pathway to College & Career scholarship and programming fund.
For more news and information, visit www.unitycare.org
About the Unity Care Group
Founded in 1993, we transform the lives of young people in and emerging from foster care by providing stable housing, caring connections, and life skills that build a foundation to achieve their potential. Unity Care provides supportive housing in nine Northern California counties, delivering culturally proficient and trauma-informed services centered on Unity Care’s “5 Pillars of Success” – HOUSING, EDUCATION, EMPLOYMENT, WELL-BEING, and UNCONDITIONAL CARE. Unity Care is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). To learn more about Unity Care visit www.unitycare.org.
