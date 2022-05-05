Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,499 in the last 365 days.

André Chapman Featured as Keynote Speaker for ASICS Digital Black History Event

André Chapman gave the keynote speech at the 2022 Digital Black History Month Celebration sponsored by ASICS.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- André Chapman recently gave the keynote address at the ASICS Digital Black History Month Celebration. His address, entitled Me, My Race & I—What’s Race Got to Do with It spoke to prevalent concerns facing African American communities today.

Chapman is a noted public speaker who regularly addresses issues affecting minority communities and underserved populations. He frequently speaks on such topics as promoting diversity in the workplace, better understanding the effects of racial inequalities, addressing systemic racism within our formal systems (police, foster care, education, and mental health).

Invited to speak at technology companies and government agencies —in smaller instructional settings and as a keynote—Mr. Chapman continues to use his voice in advocacy for others. His address at the ASICS Digital Black History Event explored the many ways the Black community is marginalized by racism within the U.S.

Commenting on the event, Chapman said: “This event importantly promotes the education and visibility of these issues. Our efforts may begin in a room of thought leaders, but they must extend into our communities and governing bodies, acting as a catalyst for future change. There is much work to be done.”

André Chapman has built his mission around supporting underserved youth in foster care. He is the Founder & CEO of Unity Care, a non-profit establishing housing, social programs and education initiatives for foster youth. He is an author, advocate, and speaker residing in Northern California. He holds his master’s degree in organizational management. 

###

Find more information and news about André Chapman at https://andrechapman.net/speaker/, and follow him on YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Relations
André Chapman
email us here

You just read:

André Chapman Featured as Keynote Speaker for ASICS Digital Black History Event

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.