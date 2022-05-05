André Chapman Featured as Keynote Speaker for ASICS Digital Black History Event
André Chapman gave the keynote speech at the 2022 Digital Black History Month Celebration sponsored by ASICS.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- André Chapman recently gave the keynote address at the ASICS Digital Black History Month Celebration. His address, entitled Me, My Race & I—What’s Race Got to Do with It spoke to prevalent concerns facing African American communities today.
Chapman is a noted public speaker who regularly addresses issues affecting minority communities and underserved populations. He frequently speaks on such topics as promoting diversity in the workplace, better understanding the effects of racial inequalities, addressing systemic racism within our formal systems (police, foster care, education, and mental health).
Invited to speak at technology companies and government agencies —in smaller instructional settings and as a keynote—Mr. Chapman continues to use his voice in advocacy for others. His address at the ASICS Digital Black History Event explored the many ways the Black community is marginalized by racism within the U.S.
Commenting on the event, Chapman said: “This event importantly promotes the education and visibility of these issues. Our efforts may begin in a room of thought leaders, but they must extend into our communities and governing bodies, acting as a catalyst for future change. There is much work to be done.”
André Chapman has built his mission around supporting underserved youth in foster care. He is the Founder & CEO of Unity Care, a non-profit establishing housing, social programs and education initiatives for foster youth. He is an author, advocate, and speaker residing in Northern California. He holds his master’s degree in organizational management.
