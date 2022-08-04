remo+ Launches Doorcam 3.0: The Advanced Smart Security Camera That Requires No Installation, with QVC
The updated DoorCam 3.0 now fits more doors and features a dual-power design and face detection feature.
We are excited about these new upgrades we have made to the product as well as to our customer service and cloud plan offerings. “We continue to innovate to meet market need and give value.”CRANBURY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- remo+, the smart security camera and video doorbell company, is proud to debut DoorCam™ 3.0 with QVC®, a world leader in video commerce (“vCommerce”) across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming, and social platforms. DoorCam™ 3 is designed to fit an extensive array of door styles and offers dual-power options, a new face detection feature, and a host of other elements carried over from DoorCam 2, enhancing the customer experience. Ideal for apartment or condo living, DoorCam 3.0 is just as practical in single-family homes while also convenient for users on the go in mobile campers or college students in dormitory living.
— Bryan Quackenbush
Updates on DoorCam 3.0 were developed in response to our consumers requesting additional features to make our product more unique. The all-new DoorCam 3.0 is smarter, and for those who choose to use battery power, The face detection benefit will reduce false alerts to your phone and will only record when it detects a human face. This will prompt less recordings and notifications,. DoorCam 3.0 also comes with a new power option, an additional option of DC adapter power.
“We are really excited about these new features and upgrades we have made to the product as well as to our customer service and cloud plan offerings,” said Bryan Quackenbush, Director of E-commerce + Sales, remo+. “We continue to innovate home security products that not only meet market need but gives the consumer value. remo+ is all about making home security simpler, and the DoorCam 3.0 has all the features to meet that goal.”
The DoorCam 3.0 doesn’t need to be hardwired and requires no professional installation. It’s easy to set up, and comes down just as easily, making it an ideal option for temporary living situations. DoorCam 3.0 can be taken right out of the box and used immediately.
In addition to the new product features, remo+ has upgraded cloud plan services. There are now three plans. The free plan gives a user 3-days of rolling cloud service. The second tier is $30/month and offers unlimited storage for 30-days with limited customer support. The Enhanced plan is $44.95/year and includes unlimited storage for up to 90-days with email and phone tech support. remo+ has taken every step to ensure a great customer experience and quality product functionality.
DoorCam 3.0 features include:
• New- Face Detection
• New- Dual Powered options - battery operated and optional USB adapter
• Easy Install
• Live View on Demand
• Push Notifications
• Customizable Motion Zones
• 2-Way Talk
• High-Quality Night Vision
• Full HD Videos
• Advanced Motion Sensors
• Multiple View Access
• Weather Resistant
You may pre-order your new DoorCam 3.0 on www.remoplus.co today or visit www.qvc.com.
About remo+
remo+ expands access to home security through innovative and affordable smart cameras and is accredited for the DoorCam. remo+ is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ with offices in South Korea. For more information, visit https://remoplus.co/.
###
Shauna Hepburn
Iris ID Systems, Inc.
+1 6098194727
shauna.hepburn@irisid.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
remo+ DoorCam 3