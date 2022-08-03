The Most Practical Motorcycle Helmet is also a Head Turner
The Bell Qualifier Helmet provides riders with full-face protection with the sturdy chin bar and loads of padding for a super-secure and comfortable fit.FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA, US, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The benefits of over 6 decades of experience with design ingenuity and cutting-edge technology should not be limited to premium product lines. Instead, they should permeate a company's entire line of products and offer superiority across the board.
Such is the case with the Qualifier motorcycle helmet, the flagship full-face helmet from Bell Helmets. With the Qualifier, Bell has leveraged the full breadth of its product line and brought a variety of innovations at an affordable price.
From its aggressive and aerodynamic shell to Bell's exclusive ClickRelease™ shield system, the Qualifier is packed with features taken straight from Bell's industry-leading star.
“We launched the Qualifier this year to offer casual riders a quality helmet packed with features and technology,” said Will Hall, Bell Powersports Product Manager. "We're excited to offer such an advanced lid at an affordable price to riders who can't afford the top-tier Star."
Bell offers the Qualifier in multiple different graphics and colorways including Gloss Black, Camo Matte Black/White and the ever-popular Matte Black. The Qualifier is made in sizes XS/S, M/L, XL/XXL, is DOT certified and weighs 1550g.
Features:
- Lightweight polycarbonate shell
- Removable, washable antibacterial interior
- Aerodynamic design for exceptional stability
- Adjustable ventilation system for cooling and comfort
- Padded wind collar to drastically reduce wind and road noise
- Contoured cheek pads for excellent fit and comfort
- Integrated speaker pockets for audio speakers
- ClickRelease™ for quick, easy and tool-free blade changes
- NutraFog II™ superior anti-fog, anti-scratch and UV protection shield
- Padded chin strap with D-ring closure
- Industry-leading five-year warranty
- DOT certified
MSRP: $119.95
For more information and to purchase visit JC Motors Amazon Store
Clint Lawrence
JC Motors
email us here
+1 8007069476
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter