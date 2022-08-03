Scutari Announces Appointment of Tim Lydon as Executive Director of Senate Majority

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari announced the appointment of Timothy P. Lydon as the new Executive Director of the Senate Majority Office. Lydon, who currently serves as the Presiding Judge of the Chancery Division in Mercer County, previously served as the Senate Majority’s Executive Director from October 2012 to January 2014.

“I am pleased to name Tim Lydon as Executive Director of the Senate Majority Office,” said Scutari. “Tim brings unparalleled experience to the role, having served in each branch of State Government over the past two decades. He is a distinguished public servant with a thoughtful approach to issues and a reputation for integrity that will enable him to lead the office in an exemplary manner.”

Lydon will succeed Executive Director Alison Accettola in the top staff position for Senate Democrats.

Lydon has held senior positions in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of state government. He was appointed by Governor Chris Christie to be a Judge of the Superior Court in 2014 and reappointed by Governor Phil Murphy in 2020. Lydon served in every trial court division and was the Chair of the Drug Court Judges Committee.

Lydon was the Executive Director and Deputy Executive Director of the Senate Majority Office under Senate President Steve Sweeney and General Counsel under Senate President and former Governor Richard Codey. Lydon served as the Majority counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee when Senate President Scutari was chairman of the committee.

Lydon was also the Director of Cabinet Affairs in the Office of Governor Jon S. Corzine, Chief of Staff for the late U.S. Representative John H. Adler and an associate at the law firms of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. He was a law clerk for U.S. Court of Appeals Judge M. Blane Michael of the Fourth Circuit.

Lydon received his Bachelor of Arts from Gettysburg College and his Juris Doctor from the Georgetown University Law Center, where he was the Executive Editor for the Georgetown Law Journal.

“I am excited to return to the Senate Majority Office as Executive Director,” said Lydon. “It is a privilege to serve the Senate President and the Majority members and help them advance legislation to improve the lives of every resident in New Jersey. I look forward to working with the Governor’s Office, the Assembly, and members on both sides of the aisle in the spirit of cooperation to further the public interest.”

Accettola has served on the SMO staff for more than seven years, as Executive Director, General Counsel and aide to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Prior to that, she was an attorney for the New Jersey Public Defenders Office.

“I want to express my appreciation to Alison for her hard work as Executive Director and her years of dedicated service to the Senate Majority Office,” said Senator Scutari. “Her legislative skills, good judgement and wise counsel have been a tremendous asset to me and the Senate Majority team. I know she will succeed in her new position where she will continue to work for social justice and to address the needs of vulnerable individuals and communities.”

Accettola will take a position as Vice President of Government Affairs for Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, the social service organization founded in 1896 that provides assistance programs to those in need, including homelessness, reentry from the criminal justice system, veterans assistance, and affordable housing services.