Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Second Executive Order Protecting Reproductive Freedom

WASHINGTON, DC -  House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after President Biden signed an executive order that protects access to reproductive health care:

“Yesterday, voters in Kansas decisively rejected efforts to limit reproductive choice. Today, President Biden is issuing an executive order that further shows his Administration’s resolve in making sure this critical right is protected for American women. It is clear that the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson does not reflect the will of the American people or our long-established understanding of the privacy rights guaranteed under the Constitution. I thank President Biden for his continued leadership through executive actions to protect women’s freedom to choose as well as the freedom to travel. To ensure women’s full access to reproductive choice across the country, however, Congress must send him the Women’s Health Protection Act to sign into law. The House has passed this legislation twice, and it is now up to the Senate to act. I urge them to do so without delay.” 

