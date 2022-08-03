Dear Massachusetts Veterans and Families,

I am writing to make you aware of current guidance for staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

We look to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) for guidance when it comes to COVID-19 protection, testing, and treatment. Per DPH, being up to date on COVID-19 vaccines means that an individual has received all doses in the primary series and all boosters for which they are eligible.

All Massachusetts residents aged 50+ are eligible to receive a second COVID-19 booster at least 4 months after their 1st booster. You can use the CDC’s COVID-19 booster tool to learn if you are up to date or due for a booster.

This is important because:

COVID-19 remains present in our wider community

Staying up to date on vaccines is the best protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19

You and your loved ones are not considered to be up to date with vaccinations if you/they are eligible for a second booster dose and have not yet received it

I am happy to answer any questions you may have about vaccines, or about obtaining boosters. You can also learn more here: COVID-19 booster frequently asked questions

Thank you to our Veterans for keeping our Nation safe, and to our families for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Cheryl Lussier Poppe

Secretary

Department of Veterans’ Services