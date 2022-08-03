Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,532 in the last 365 days.

Current Guidance For Staying Up To Date With COVID-19 Vaccines 

Dear Massachusetts Veterans and Families,

I am writing to make you aware of current guidance for staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

We look to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) for guidance when it comes to COVID-19 protection, testing, and treatment. Per DPH, being up to date on COVID-19 vaccines means that an individual has received all doses in the primary series and all boosters for which they are eligible.

All Massachusetts residents aged 50+ are eligible to receive a second COVID-19 booster at least 4 months after their 1st booster. You can use the CDC’s COVID-19 booster tool to learn if you are up to date or due for a booster.

This is important because:

  • COVID-19 remains present in our wider community
  • Staying up to date on vaccines is the best protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19
  • You and your loved ones are not considered to be up to date with vaccinations if you/they are eligible for a second booster dose and have not yet received it

I am happy to answer any questions you may have about vaccines, or about obtaining boosters. You can also learn more here: COVID-19 booster frequently asked questions

Thank you to our Veterans for keeping our Nation safe, and to our families for your continued support.

Sincerely,

DVS Secretary Poppe Signature

 

 

 

Cheryl Lussier Poppe
Secretary
Department of Veterans’ Services

You just read:

Current Guidance For Staying Up To Date With COVID-19 Vaccines 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.