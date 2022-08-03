Local Lansing Basement Waterproofing Company Educates Homeowners on How to Spot the Signs of Potential Issues
Homes in Lansing may need waterproofing, and this foundation company shares what to expect when waterproofing a basement or crawlspace.LANSING, MI, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lansing Foundation Repair Experts is excited to spread the word about the importance of foundation waterproofing in and around Lansing. Unfortunately, many local homeowners and businesses aren’t aware of how vital this service is until moisture has ruined their basement or crawl space. One significant sign that homeowners need waterproofing is water pooling in their basement or crawl space. Another issue is efflorescence on the walls of the basement. Still, another sign is mold or mildew growth. To remedy these issues, a foundation repair company may waterproof the basement or crawl space. Here’s what homeowners can expect.
A foundation company will start by looking at the base of a home’s foundation on the exterior of the home. Before improving the problems inside the house, they must determine where water is coming from outside the property. These problems could be as simple as the gutter not draining the water properly away from the foundation or as complex as poor drainage in the yard.
For problems with gutters not draining the water away from the house, the homeowner may need spouts installed that will push the water away from the foundation. They may have to get a traditional downspout or an extension to move the runoff rainwater away from the house. If the issue is poor drainage, the foundation repair company may have to install proper drainage in the yard to help move the water away from the foundation.
A French drain is one of the most common drainage systems a foundation company may install. The French drain channels water away from the base of the foundation into another part of the yard, allowing the water to exit through perforated pipe and gravel.
Once the foundation company corrects the flow of water on the property, they may place a sealant on the exterior of the foundation wall. Then they will begin to fix the issues indoors. Surefire signs that there are indoor moisture problems are as follows:
-Moisture on basement walls
-Pools of water accumulating in the basement
-Efflorescence on basement walls
-Presence of mold
To fix simple moisture problems in the basement, a foundation company may apply a sealant or paint to the foundation wall, making it difficult for moisture to penetrate. If there are large cracks in the basement foundation, they may begin with sealing the cracks before applying the waterproofing paint or sealant.
Some homes in Lansing may sit on a crawl space. While this area of the house should remain dry, there are times when moisture may seep into this area of the house. Excess water in the crawl space can lead to wood rot, pest issues, and mold. As with basement waterproofing in Lansing, a foundation company will have to get to the source of water pooling around the home’s foundation. Once that is solved, they can start the process of crawl space repair by waterproofing the crawl space.
Typically, foundation experts will recommend crawl space encapsulation to eliminate moisture problems in the crawl space. If mold is present, remediation will be necessary to remove the mold for an additional fee. If wood rot is present, the foundation contractor must replace the wood before adding vapor barriers beneath the home. Vapor barriers are long sheets of plastic coverings that help keep the moisture under control beneath the house.
Once the vapor barriers are installed, this will keep the moisture from getting into the crawl space. It will also cut back on mold growth and pest infestations. In some instances, if a home experiences a lot of moisture in the crawl space, a company may recommend that a homeowner install a dehumidifier in the crawl space. Running the dehumidifier in the crawl space will help draw out excess heat and moisture from the crawl space. This will also improve indoor air quality and remove the musty odors homeowners may smell when water is present.
Water is a home’s worst enemy. Working with a reputable local foundation company will help combat water issues that may lead to long-term foundation damage that can be rather costly.
