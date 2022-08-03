MassDOT Advisory: Worcester

New Registry of Motor Vehicles Service Center Location Opening on Monday, August 8

New service center features ample parking, a customer-friendly design, permit testing area and motorcycle testing course

WORCESTER – The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) is pleased to announce it will be opening a new convenient and fully accessible service center location in Worcester on Monday, August 8. The new 14,105 square foot service center is conveniently located at 50 Southwest Cutoff and features many customer-friendly amenities including approximately 350 dedicated parking spaces. This location will have the same operating hours, and offer the same services, as the previous location (611 Main Street): Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The previous service center location will be closed for business as of 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5.

Over the past several years, the RMV has made strides in building an industry leading, customer-centered environment for individual and commercial customers, as well as for business and government partners. In addition to the new Worcester location, the RMV is also renovating the Yarmouth Service Center this fall. Since 2015, new or renovated service centers have opened in Brockton, Danvers, Haverhill, Lawrence, Leominster, New Bedford, Plymouth, and Springfield. The RMV’s goal is to have locations which ensure improved accessibility and parking, efficient customer intake capability and seating, green construction with sustainability features, and an overall improved design to support customer needs.

Customers arriving with a scheduled reservation will experience a transformed atmosphere when visiting the new Worcester Service Center. The features of the center’s modern amenities, available operations and interior facility details are as follows:

21 transaction counters

Two walk-up exterior transaction windows for commercial agents

On-site motorcycle testing course

Brand new customer seating in waiting area

Brand new HVAC equipment to improve indoor air quality

Remote indoor air quality monitoring

Permanently-installed HEPA air filters throughout the facility

Tempered glass barriers separating customers and employees

New upgraded electronic and physical security features

Separate testing rooms for CDL and passenger permit testing

The new service center is conveniently located with a Worcester Regional Transit Authority (WRTA) public bus stop directly in front of facility as well as nearby access to Routes 20, 122, 9, and Interstate 90.

The RMV recommends that all customers “skip the trip” and visit RMV's Online Service Center for over 40 transactions including: renewing a driver’s license, renewing a registration, paying a citation, requesting a hearing, accessing a variety of transactions for businesses, and when an in-person visit is necessary, scheduling a reservation.

If you have scheduled a reservation online, the RMV encourages you to “get ready” before your reservation by going to Mass.Gov/RMV for transaction information, forms, applications, and instructions.

