Lori Giuttari Announced As Recipient of Providence Business News’s 2022 Leaders and Achievers Award
I have been doing my best to serve women, veterans, and business people here in RI throughout my career. I am humbled to be recognized, and look forward to increasing RI business revenue.”CRANSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visual Thrive is pleased to announce that Providence Business News has selected founder and Chief Marketing Officer Lori Giuttari as a recipient of the 2022 Leaders and Achievers Award.
— Lori Giuttari
As the CMO, innovative strategist, and program director of Visual Thrive, Lori has worked directly with for-profit and non-profit organizations at the local, state, national and international levels in the fields of education, marketing, finance, law, politics, technology, philanthropy, and wellness.
Her work in Rhode Island has helped various organizations achieve stellar results:
● In restructuring a development office, she increased investments in primary fundraising events by 150% and established their Endowment Fund.
● In negotiating beneficial RI regulatory rulings for utility costs, she drove $4.8 million savings for RI manufacturers.
● In establishing new reporting standards and budgets, Lori created a strategic analytical approach for the delivery of standardized external global corporate messaging.
● In consolidating global contracts, she produced corporate savings of over $1 million USD.
Giuttari is also launching a new technology platform for a more robust version of Visual Thrive’s ShopLocalRI.com, RI’s first comprehensive online marketplace with training available designed to help local small businesses thrive. The expectation is that it will become available outside of Rhode Island with the hope of becoming a model adopted nationally to grow small, locally-owned businesses, and build stronger communities.
In addition to her professional work here in Rhode Island, Lori has undertaken numerous charitable endeavors, including starting RI Connected Warriors at Camp Fogarty, a chapter of the national US yoga alliance based in Florida which provides trauma-conscious yoga classes for veterans, service members and their families. She also serves as a business mentor in RI HUB’s Venture Mentor Program, which provides experienced, unbiased business guidance to entrepreneurs on a regular basis. She is also a Founding Member of The Women’s Fund RI.
“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by Providence Business News as one of their 2022 Leaders and Achievers,” said Giuttari. “I have been doing my best to serve women, veterans, and business people here in Rhode Island throughout my entire career. I am humbled to have that service and dedication recognized, and look forward to increasing RI business revenue even more into the next year.”
About Providence Business News Leaders and Achievers
The Providence Business News Leaders and Achievers award, now in its fourth year, has announced 21 honorees for its 2022 Leaders & Achievers Awards program. The awards are based on leadership, achievements and longstanding commitment to the business community, as well as community service and mentoring efforts throughout the region.
Among the industries the honorees represent are the health care, nonprofit, financial services, public relations, legal, gaming and manufacturing sectors.
About Visual Thrive
Visual Thrive is a full-service digital marketing company based in Cranston, RI with a strong focus on working with businesses positioned to grow through marketing. They provide a wide range of services including: branding, marketing strategy, website development, social media management, professional photography and videography, and SEO.
The Visual Thrive team also hosts the Business Over Breakfast podcast, providing their listeners with small business interviews and insights from RI business leaders.
Debra T Morais
Communication Works Inc.
+1 4012866666
email us here