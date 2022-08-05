World’s First Digital Marketing and Design Agency Celebrates Momentous 25th Anniversary with 25 Philanthropic Donations

Azam Marketing's design team have created this design to celebrate the company's Silver Jubilee. Elegant new logo released to mark the company's milestone quarter of a century in business. Azam Marketing's 25th birthday celebrations - new banner created by the company's graphic designers.

Acclaimed online agency Azam Marketing is commemorating its milestone silver anniversary with contributions totalling over $30,000 to charities.

Congratulations to Azam Marketing on their 25th anniversary! A quarter of a century is a significant milestone for any business and a particularly noteworthy achievement for an internet enterprise.” — Senthil Kumar, Managing Director, VAC Media

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, August 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since launching in the nascent days of the world wide web on August 4th, 1997, Azam Marketing has grown into one of the most reputed and successful online marketing and design agencies on the planet.The company has provided services to 1,088 clients over the quarter of a century, including Coca-Cola, Disney, Nike, Swatch, Google, Dell, IBM, HP and Hilton, and won numerous prestigious industry awards for producing exceptional results.Azam Marketing has expanded its services from specialising in the 1990s in affiliate marketing, search engine optimisation and web design to, in the 2000s, email marketing and CRM, and, in the 2010s, social media marketing, mobile app development and business consultancy.Because of its unmatched expertise and accomplishments in the digital sector, Azam Marketing is being hired by increasing numbers of businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals to manage their web presence, launch advertising campaigns and provide consultancy services. The roster of clients currently ranges from one-person start-up businesses to small and medium-size enterprises to multinational corporations in North America, the UK and continental Europe.To mark the anniversary, Nadeem Azam, the Founder and CEO, has announced the company is donating USD $30,650 / GBP £25,000 / EUR €29,870 to twenty-five charities selected by its current and former staff, consultants and clients. The registered charities are in the following sectors: social welfare, education, medical research, international development, animal welfare and the environment.The company has received congratulatory messages from dozens of sources on its landmark birthday. “We would like to offer Azam Marketing our sincerest congratulations on their seminal 25th anniversary,” states Azim Suleman, Principal Solicitor at Bromptons Solicitors. “We have fortunately had the continuous benefit of Azam Marketing’s professional services for over 10 years. Azam Marketing has become an indispensable and integral part of our growth and success by reason of the sheer hard work and dedication of their team, enabling us to enjoy a highly effective online presence.”He goes on to declare, “Understanding Bromptons’ ever evolving requirements over a decade, Azam Marketing has seamlessly worked with us to design our website, maintain and update it, plus keep our web operations secure from malware and virus infiltrations.”“I wish the business goes from strength to strength over the next quarter of a century!”In honour of its silver anniversary, the agency has released a revelatory showreel movie "Dot-Com Bust and Boom 1997-2022" and articles exposing titbits from its experiences over the years. They are available at: https://www.azam.info About Azam MarketingAzam Marketing is the world's oldest existing digital marketing, design and publishing agency The company provides services to both individuals and organizations, operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. It has specialist divisions dedicated to social media, search, email and performance marketing, as well as web design and development, mobile app development and business consultancy.The agency has generated over $1.4 billion in sales for clients and won numerous awards for producing the most impressive results in the industry.Visit Azam Marketing at https://www.azam.net for further details.For more information contact:Liam Davis, Communications Manager. Email: liam [at] azam.net , telephone: +44 (0) 20 33 55 4334.

New showreel movie "Dot-Com Bust and Boom 1997-2022" features 25 photos and video clips that present a visual depiction of journey since being founded in 1997.