Industrial Packager Greif expanding operations in Greenville County, South Carolina
Global company investing $13 million over the next five years in expansion
Greif packaging safely transports the world's great brands, and we are proud they have chosen to invest here in Greenville, South Carolina.”GREENVILLE, SC, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Commerce today announced that Greif, a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, plans to expand existing operations in Greenville County, S.C. The company is investing $13 million over the next five years.
“We are excited to offer increased capabilities within our Taylors facility. Greif’s investment in South Carolina enables us to support our tube and core plants and our customers’ growth in this thriving region of the country,” stated Greif Senior Vice President and Group President, Paper Packaging and Soterra LLC Tim Bergwall.
Greif was founded in Cleveland, Ohio in 1877. Now, more than 140 years later, Greif is strategically located in more than 35 countries to serve its customers in the United States and around the world. The company produces steel, plastic, and fibre drums; intermediate bulk containers; containerboard; corrugated packaging; recycled boxboard; tubes; cores, and a variety of other products.
“This announcement further proves that South Carolina’s talented workforce and pro-business environment allow our companies to thrive. We congratulate Greif on their expansion project and look forward to working with them as they continue to grow in our state,” added South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.
“Greif’s expansion is yet another example of South Carolina’s manufacturing excellence,” noted Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “Today’s announcement not only indicates the company’s commitment to our state but is a testament to our state’s positive business climate. Congratulations to Greif on their success!”
With a focus on sustainability, Greif’s recycling group diverts more than four million tons of materials from the waste stream annually, and its Land Management Group manages over 240,000 acres of forests.
“Greif's decision to expand operations here validates the many advantages Greenville County offers, including motivated employees, a pro-business community and strategic location,” said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. “Greif packaging safely transports the world's great brands, and we are proud they have chosen to invest here."
Located at 873 Alexander Road in Taylors, Greif’s Greenville facility serves as a paper mill that utilizes recycled paperboard for the production of spiral tubes and cores. The company’s expansion will modernize the facility and increase production capacity. The expansion is expected to be complete in November of 2022.
