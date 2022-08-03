The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on Stimulant Drugs and Signs of Stimulant Abuse
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on stimulant drugs and signs of stimulant abuse. It can be common for people to become addicted to these drugs and not realize they have until it has affected their lives.
Stimulant drugs are medications or street drugs that speed up the chemical messages that travel between the brain and the body, so there is a physical and mental boost. This increases the dopamine levels in someone, giving them a pleasant feeling. However, this short-term experience can often lead to someone desiring the feeling again and misusing the stimulant.
Several stimulant drugs, some of which people use daily, are socially acceptable, such as coffee or pseudoephedrine. Even nicotine is a commonly used stimulant drug that many people use. Some stimulants include:
• Caffeine
• Pseudoephedrine
• Nicotine
• Cocaine
• Ice
• Khat
• Synthetic Cathinone
• Amphetamines
• Betel Nut
• Methylphenidate
People will experience effects when taking stimulant drugs depending on factors such as the type, strength, amount taken, and if the stimulant is taken with other substances. Depending on size, weight, and underlying health conditions, it will also affect people differently.
There are several different signs of stimulant drug abuse, including:
• Dilated pupils
• Restless feeling
• Hyperactive
• No appetite
• Losing weight
• Sweating
• Mood swings
• Impulsive behavior
• Being jittery
• Rapid heartbeat
• Higher blood pressure
• Flight of ideas
• Anxiety
• Paranoia
• Decreased sexual function
• Confusion
• Lying or stealing
• Doctor shopping to get stimulant prescriptions
• Exceeding recommended dose
• Using stimulants prescribed to someone else
• Using stimulant street drugs
If someone has noticed these symptoms within someone they know, they should seek professional help.
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside
email us here