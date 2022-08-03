PRESS & MEDIA ONLY Special Event - GRAVITY Flight - Tuesday August 9th, 2022 at 12 Noon - Lyon Square, Grand Rapids, MI
Press & MEDIA ONLY Special Event - GRAVITY Test Flight - Tuesday August 9th, 2022 at 12 Noon - Lyon Square, Grand Rapids, MI. City officials will be on hand.GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ** PRESS & MEDIA ONLY SPECIAL EVENT - GRAVITY TEST FLIGHT **
Date: Tuesday August 9th, 2022
Time: 12 Noon EST
Location: Lyon Square, Grand Rapids, MI
Organizer of the Advanced Manufacturing Expo welcome Press and Media to the first appearance and demonstration of GRAVITY's Jet-Suite in the State of Michigan. This test flight was organized specifically with Press, Media, and City Officials in mind. This will be a private/unannounced test flight where you can see this technology in action. Gravity and show organizers will be on hand to answer any questions. This is a spectacle not many have seen in person and you will have the opportunity to see in before the masses as well as get up close and personal with the technology.
On hand:
Alexander Wilson - GRAVITY Pilot
Jordan Cormack - GRAVITY Support
Joe Teague - AME Organizer
Who is GRAVITY? Gravity Industries designs, builds and flies Jet Suits, pioneering a new era of human flight. The company, which is scaling towards an International Race Series, was founded to challenge perceived boundaries in human aviation and to inspire others to dare to ask “What if?”
Founder and Chief Test Pilot, Richard Browning, leveraged cutting edge technology to reimagine human flight, forging an elegant partnership between mind, body and machine. This vision led to the creation of the world’s first patented Jet Suit.
General Advanced Manufacturing Expo Information:
Organizers of the Advanced Manufacturing Expo (AME) say this year’s event scheduled in Grand Rapids August 11th and 12th will be the largest show to date. Thanks to strong response by attendees and exhibitors the AME has quickly become a very affordable way for customers and vendors to discuss the latest technological solutions locally inside the state of Michigan.
The AME is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 11th from 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM and on Friday, August 12th from 8:00 AM - 2:30 PM at the DeVos Place in Downtown Grand Rapids. Exhibitors have an additional setup day capped off by an enjoyable private reception.
The AME is open to the public with FREE admission and FREE 2hr parking passes are available for the first 2000 attendees.
- 100% FREE TO ATTEND
- FREE TWO-HOUR PARKING TO THE FIRST 2000 ATTENDEES
- 260+ EXHIBITORS ON HAND
- 16 INDUSTRY-LEADING PRESENTATIONS
- GRAVITY TEST FLIGHT OVER THE GRAND RIVER DOWNTOWN GRAND RAPIDS (4 PM 8/11/22)
- GRAVITY KEYNOTE ADDRESS (10 AM 8/12/22)
- 160,000 SQF OPEN FLOORPLAN EXHIBITOR SPACE
For more information on the show, interested individuals can access the website at www.AdvancedManufacturingExpo.com or contact the AME’s Marketing Manager Joe Teague at info@advancedmanufacturingexpo.com and (616) 299-7610.
Joe Teague
Advanced Manufacturing Expo
+1 616-299-7610
email us here
Advanced Manufacturing Expo 2022 welcomes GRAVITY Industries LIVE Jet Pack