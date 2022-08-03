Leading Gut Health Expert Dr Mansi Shah Launches Functional Medicine Based Treatment for Gut Issues
Dr. Mansi Shah's Highly Sought After Gut Health Treatment Available to Patients Nationwide
I’m excited to help people in their gut health journey using my experiences. The gut plays a vital role in human health.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mansi Shah has rapidly become one of the country’s leading authorities on gut health. After becoming seriously ill, conventional medicine was unable to ascertain the source of her symptoms which included loss of energy, constant stomach pain and being numb on her left side. She was bedridden for 6 months during this time.
She embarked upon a journey of functional & nutritional medicine treatment protocols that included extensive microbiome tests, changes in her lifestyle, adding professional grade nutraceuticals & regenerative medicine including stem cells along with exosomes. She fully recovered and is now living her best vibrant life again. She is now a valuable resource for doctors who are unable to treat patients with similar symptoms. She has been personally requested over 90 times to utilize her specialized knowledge of gut health.
Dr. Shah’s Functional Wellness Network, a national network of specially trained, independent healthcare practitioners specializing in gastrointestinal wellness, today announced the availability of 6th Element, a new treatment program for addressing common digestive issues. Designed to go beyond traditional remedies, the multi-pronged gut healing protocol developed by Dr. Mansi Shah, BPharm, PharmD is based on a functional and nutritional approach to help sufferers find relief from gut and autoimmune disorders as well as chronic pain and inflammation.
Her own practice has treated hundreds of patients and she is well regarded as one of the country’s best gut health experts for her work in this exclusive field.
“A 2013 study by Harris Interactive, showed that between 73% of respondents experienced the symptoms of poor gut health which can include unexplainable stomach pain, intestinal distress, low energy, heartburn, skin irritations, headaches, and insomnia,” Dr. Shah says. “Millions of people who are not looking or feeling their best are unaware of the enormous role digestive health plays in making them ill.”
“Unfortunately, the typical American diet is high in saturated fat, sugar, and processed foods, which puts tremendous strain on the body’s ability to process food efficiently and extract nutrients from what we eat,” she states. “Research has definitively proved the ‘brain-gut’ connection which is why impaired gut function has wide ranging ramifications, including energy level, mental health, weight management, and even the appearance of skin and hair.”
She adds that other factors which may result in gut health problems, often referred to as ‘leaky gut syndrome’, include drinking too much alcohol, having a sedentary lifestyle, stress, sleep deprivation, and a lack of hydration. Dr. Shah’s interest in gut health began as a result of health issues she battled during her twenties.
“Despite my youth, I was constantly tired and had chronic stomach pain and numbness in my extremities,” she recalls. “Physicians were puzzled and conventional medicine was unable to diagnose the source of my symptoms. As I became increasingly desperate, I decided to study nutrition and the sciences focused on how the human body functions.”
Statistics about gut health:
- Tens of trillions of “good” bacteria reside in the gut area
- 75% of the immune system is in the gut
- 60 to 70 percent of people have digestive issues
- Studies have shown that probiotic use can reduce ADHD
(Greatist website, 2022)
Dr. Mansi Shah’s Website: www.yourgutdr.com
