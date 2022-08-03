Submit Release
Inspection scheduled for the Grant Marsh Bridge beginning August 8

BISMARCK, N.D. – A routine bridge inspection is scheduled to begin for the Bismarck/Mandan Grant Marsh Bridge from Monday, August 8 through Wednesday, August 17.

The inspection will occur during the following times:

  • Monday, August 8 to Friday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Monday, August 15 to Wednesday, August 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Motorists should be prepared for speed reduction and single lane closures may be in effect at times throughout the project. Monitor the ND Roads Map for daily information on width restrictions and lane closures.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:

David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

