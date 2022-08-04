Metaskins, The 3D Metaverse/Avatar Design Studio Design Avatars for NBC's Today Show Hosts and Crew
NBC’s Al Roker, Joe Fryer, Hota Kobt and Savannah Guthrie all had avatars designed by MetaskinsMEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaskins, a 3D Metaverse/Avatar Design Studio Designed Avatars for NBC's Today Show Hosts and Crew, NBC’s Al Roker, Joe Fryer, Hota Kobt and Savannah Guthrie all had avatars designed by Metaskins as part of the company’s bid to show its prowess in helping brands launch into the Metaverse.
The Metaverse is depicted as a hypothetical iteration of the Internet. It is an integrated network of 3D virtual worlds accessible using both both standard computer machines and virtual reality (VR) headsets. In the Metaverse, users interact with each other by using avatars, and voice commands. As the popularity of this virtual interaction network continues to grow, so is the demand for avatars that are used to represent users within the Metaverse.
Spurred by a motivation to help brands and businesses activate their presence in the Metaverse, Metaskins was launched as a 3D Metaverse/Avatar design studio. Over the last 18 months, the company has mastered and perfected Metaverse designs in Decentraland, working with brands like Puma, Etro, Dundas, NBC, BKFC, World of Women and many more. Today, Metaskins is pleased to announce they made Metaverse avatars for the anchors and crew of the NBC’s Today Show, including, Al Roker, Joe Fryer, Hota Kobt, and Savannah Guthrie.
“About 12 months ago, we came to Web3 and the Metaverse to learn as much as we can and create content to consume in the new virtual worlds,” explained David Cummings, CEO of Metaskins. “It’s been about a year since we began working on avatar creation process. Now, with this opportunity for NBC, I was super proud of the team's ability to handle such an ambitious project. We will continue to learn and grow as a company, and are motivated to keep building more creative content in order to expand the Metaverse.”
Metaskins showed how the avatars it created would be used to interact on the Metaverse to the hundreds of thousands of viewers who tuned in to the morning show. The feature on Today by NBC has bolstered Metaskins' confidence in the service's viability.
“It was so motivating for the team to have the opportunity to recreate the faces from NBC that we all know so well. We are humbled by this project, and look forward to similar ones in the future,” David Cummings concluded.
Metaskins is notable for providing high-quality and timely services to the brands they work with. From the moment an idea is first proposed to when a finished product is delivered, Metaskins closely examines each project to ensure that its clients are completely satisfied with their end product. As part of its service provision, Metaskins factors cost effectiveness, believing that it is the best route for the company so that it can charge lower prices than its competitors while offering more quality.
For businesses and brands looking to take the next step by venturing into Web3, Metaskins is here to help. The company tailors its services to each client, understanding that all have unique needs.
About Metaskins
Metaskins is fully customizable, one-stop shop for all Metaverse or NFT needs. The company specializes in personalized digital wearables, custom infrastructure built on Metaverse parcels and brand tailored Metaverse events. In the past, Metaskins have created some of the highest quality Metaverse-ready 3D avatars and are committed to helping other businesses with the same level of quality for whatever project.
Based in Colombia, Metaskins boasts a talented team of in-house modelers, marketers and smart contract developers who offer a wide range of services and skills. From video game development to the creation of random generated NFT art, the company takes a client’s imagination and turns it into a Web3 reality.
Since its establishment, Metaskins has thrown successful Metaverse events, from casino nights to Bare Knuckle Fight Championship Fight Nights. They are responsible for the high-resolution 3D art behind The Holy Ones NFT collection and many other NFT projects too numerous to mention.
For more information, please visit www.metaskins.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Metaskins SAS
Contact Person: David Cummings
Phone Number: 1-514-889-0511
Email: david@metaskins.com
Address: 337 Elm Avenue, Montreal, Quebec
Website: www.metaskins.com
Country: Canada
David Cummings
Metaskins
+1 5148890511
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter