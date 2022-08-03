Save on Ford Trucks During Brandon Ford Truck Jam in August
EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer has arrived at Brandon Ford and the dealership is celebrating the summer weather with savings in August. Car shoppers in the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater area who are in search of a Ford pickup truck may find the perfect automotive fit at the Brandon Ford Truck Jam Sales Event that takes place in the month of August.
Brandon Ford boasts the best selection of Ford F-150 pickup trucks in the United States with more than 300 trucks in stock at the dealership. With an incredible inventory of Ford F-150s and great prices, Brandon Ford is America’s Largest Volume Ford Truck Dealer. The easy-to-navigate inventory can be filtered by year, make, model, trim level, body style, color, drivetrain, transmission, price and more to find the right fit. With the nationwide chip shortage, many dealers across the country have struggled to keep new Ford cars, trucks and SUVs in stock – but Brandon Ford continues to provide potential customers with a complete inventory that includes the most popular options in the Ford lineup.
The Brandon Ford Truck Jam Sales Event provides potential buyers with affordable prices on well-equipped Ford F-150 pickup trucks. Tampa-area buyers will find prices as low as $39,995 for select 2022 Ford F-150 trim levels. Available Ford F-150 lease and finance incentives will make Ford F-150 entries even more affordable for well-qualified buyers with low interest finance rates and affordable lease agreements.
Drivers who do not find a 2022 Ford F-150 that fits their lifestyle and needs in the Brandon Ford inventory can custom order a Ford F-150 that meets their needs right at the dealership. Truck shoppers can choose the Ford pickup truck that best fits their needs – Ford F-150, Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford F-250 Super Duty®, Ford F-350 Super Duty®, Ford Maverick or Ford Ranger. With a Ford pickup truck model selected, drivers can choose the cab style, drivetrain, bed length, engine, exterior color, interior color and additional equipment packages that best fit their needs in the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater area. Potential buyers who want the latest and the greatest from the Ford brand can custom order select 2023 models at Brandon Ford.
Families who are interested in Ford crossovers and sport utilities will discover potential savings during the Brandon Ford Truck Jam Sales Event in August. To highlight the savings, 2022 Ford Edge models are available with up to $5,000 off the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) – to provide car shoppers with great savings. The families who have fallen in love with the compact 2022 Ford Escape at Brandon Ford will find prices as low as $25,999 on select models.
Tampa-area drivers who are interested in summer savings can take part in the Brandon Ford Truck Jam Sales Event in the month of August. Low prices and impressive savings on popular Ford pickup trucks, cars and SUVs mean that many car shoppers will find their dream car at a dream price this summer at Brandon Ford. Learn more at www.brandonford.com or by calling dealership representative Tom Murray at 813-371-7945.
Tom Murray
Brandon Ford boasts the best selection of Ford F-150 pickup trucks in the United States with more than 300 trucks in stock at the dealership. With an incredible inventory of Ford F-150s and great prices, Brandon Ford is America’s Largest Volume Ford Truck Dealer. The easy-to-navigate inventory can be filtered by year, make, model, trim level, body style, color, drivetrain, transmission, price and more to find the right fit. With the nationwide chip shortage, many dealers across the country have struggled to keep new Ford cars, trucks and SUVs in stock – but Brandon Ford continues to provide potential customers with a complete inventory that includes the most popular options in the Ford lineup.
The Brandon Ford Truck Jam Sales Event provides potential buyers with affordable prices on well-equipped Ford F-150 pickup trucks. Tampa-area buyers will find prices as low as $39,995 for select 2022 Ford F-150 trim levels. Available Ford F-150 lease and finance incentives will make Ford F-150 entries even more affordable for well-qualified buyers with low interest finance rates and affordable lease agreements.
Drivers who do not find a 2022 Ford F-150 that fits their lifestyle and needs in the Brandon Ford inventory can custom order a Ford F-150 that meets their needs right at the dealership. Truck shoppers can choose the Ford pickup truck that best fits their needs – Ford F-150, Ford F-150 Lightning, Ford F-250 Super Duty®, Ford F-350 Super Duty®, Ford Maverick or Ford Ranger. With a Ford pickup truck model selected, drivers can choose the cab style, drivetrain, bed length, engine, exterior color, interior color and additional equipment packages that best fit their needs in the Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater area. Potential buyers who want the latest and the greatest from the Ford brand can custom order select 2023 models at Brandon Ford.
Families who are interested in Ford crossovers and sport utilities will discover potential savings during the Brandon Ford Truck Jam Sales Event in August. To highlight the savings, 2022 Ford Edge models are available with up to $5,000 off the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) – to provide car shoppers with great savings. The families who have fallen in love with the compact 2022 Ford Escape at Brandon Ford will find prices as low as $25,999 on select models.
Tampa-area drivers who are interested in summer savings can take part in the Brandon Ford Truck Jam Sales Event in the month of August. Low prices and impressive savings on popular Ford pickup trucks, cars and SUVs mean that many car shoppers will find their dream car at a dream price this summer at Brandon Ford. Learn more at www.brandonford.com or by calling dealership representative Tom Murray at 813-371-7945.
Tom Murray
Brandon Ford
+1 813-371-7945
email us here