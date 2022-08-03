Multi-Chain BitKeep Wallet Has Integrated Hubble Protocol’s Solana Tokens USDH and HBB
The crypto wallet BitKeep now accepts HBB and USDH. Assets from the Solana-based DeFi project Hubble Protocol will now be available to an additional 6M users.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BitKeep has onboarded Hubble Protocol’s USDH and HBB tokens for use on its multi-chain wallet. With this integration, users can acquire HBB from centralized exchanges (CEXs) or decentralized exchanges (DEXs). Likewise, they can mint USDH through Hubble or swap for it from a DEX on Solana, then maintain custody of their tokens through BitKeep.
Hubble Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project built on Solana that issues an overcollateralized stablecoin known as USDH. Hubble’s stablecoin is backed more than 100% by crypto assets, including SOL, BTC, ETH, and other bluechip tokens from the Solana ecosystem. Its native token, HBB, represents future DAO ownership in the protocol.
BitKeep is a widely used and trusted crypto wallet that can access and hold tokens from over 70 blockchains. More than six million users depend on BitKeep to maintain custody of their assets and participate in DeFi. The wallet is equipped with an NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and can help users make transactions on over 10,000 DeFi decentralized applications (dApps).
Users in search of capital-efficient ways to expand their liquidity can utilize Hubble Protocol’s borrowing services to access the value of their tokens meant for holding long term. By depositing these tokens on Hubble, users can borrow USDH at up to 80% maximum loan-to-value (LTV) and use USDH to earn yield on DeFi protocols across the Solana ecosystem.
A growing number of users have begun participating in DeFi across multiple blockchains within the last year. By allowing users to hold tokens and access DeFi protocols across blockchains with various security systems and code bases, BitKeep offers an improved user experience (UX). In contrast, many crypto wallets focus on accessing dApps from a single chain or are solely Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible.
BitKeep holds a distinction for being one of the few projects to raise double-digit million dollar funding rounds during the current crypto bear market. The project raised $15 million during its Series A funding round to build a cross-chain wallet supporting the adoption of Web3 and the further development of DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) infrastructure.
Adding Hubble Protocol assets to the BitKeep Wallet increases the Solana project’s reach across many users who currently use Bitkeep as their primary way to interact with blockchain technology. BitKeep’s user base now has greater access to the world of Solana DeFi as USDH increases in use cases, and an increasing number of DeFi projects begin turning to USDH as a censorship-resistant stablecoin.
