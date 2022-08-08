Submit Release
TCT Ebook Equips Compliance Managers to Get Spending Approvals from CFOs

TCT’s new ebook helps equip compliance managers with the tools they need to present a compelling business case for new purchases.

It can be extremely frustrating to hear a ‘No’ from a gatekeeper who just doesn’t get it. [This ebook] can help a ton of people get the tools they need to make compliance management suck less.”
— Adam Goslin, TCT Founder

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking’s (TCT’s) latest ebook is written for compliance managers that are tired of hearing “No” from their CFOs. Often, these managers have spending requests for solutions that can benefit the company and lighten the load on the compliance department, but they have trouble communicating the business value in a way that CFOs can appreciate.

TCT’s new ebook was published to equip compliance managers with the tools they need to present a compelling business case for new purchases. “The Rock Solid Business Case for Compliance Management Software” reveals the most common reasons CFOs deny purchase requests. The ebook also presents an effective approach that helps compliance managers understand the key signals that CFOs are listening for.

“The Rock Solid Business Case” presents a simple step-by-step methodology that readers can easily apply to any purchase request, including compliance management software. Readers will learn how to craft a business case that addresses CFOs’ top priorities, so they can get their purchase requests approved the first time.

“When all you want to do is make your compliance team’s life easier, it can be extremely frustrating to hear a ‘No’ from a gatekeeper who just doesn’t get it,” said TCT Founder, Adam Goslin. “But it’s on the compliance manager to help the CFO to understand the benefits. I’m really excited about this ebook, because it can help a ton of people get the tools they need to make compliance management suck less.”

“The Rock Solid Business Case for Compliance Management Software” is available for free on TCT’s website at https://learn.totalcompliancetracking.com/business-case-ebook.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING
Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.

