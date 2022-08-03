SARTA to Sponsor First Appalachian Hydrogen Transportation Conference

Kirt Conrad To Be Among Featured Speakers

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stark Area Regional Transit Authority (SARTA) will be the presenting sponsor for the inaugural Appalachian Hydrogen Transportation Conference, an event showcasing the industry’s sustainability-focused progress. Produced by Shale Directories, the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, and H2-CCS Network, the event – scheduled for Friday, September 23, 2022 – will take place at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Kirt Conrad, Executive Director/CEO for SARTA will be the featured speaker. Conrad has led SARTA to become one of the largest public transit systems in the world to adopt zero emissions hydrogen as fuel. SARTA Hydrogen operations began in 2017.

“The last five years have been an exciting time for SARTA,” stated Conrad. He further commented, “We have diligently worked to become a global leader in reducing CO2 emissions in Public Transit”

Conrad’s presentation will provide insight into fleets looking to make the move from diesel fuel to hydrogen-powered vehicles. He will share with the audience the many challenges and opportunities that arise in making this transition.

The conference will feature experts in the transportation and energy sectors, including companies associated with hydrogen vehicles, fuel cell and refueling stations. SARTA will host an evening reception to provide a first-hand experience of hydrogen buses, refueling, and operations.

Commenting on the conference, Conrad, said, “There is clear and convincing evidence that hydrogen fuel cell buses deliver much greater range than battery electrics, are both more reliable and affordable to operate, remove tons of pollutants from the air, and, perhaps most importantly from an operational standpoint, take only minutes to refuel.” He continued, “All of which leads to the obvious conclusion that hydrogen is the best alternative fuel solution available in the transportation space. We encourage all companies with 20 or more vehicles to attend in order to get jump on the energy transition.”

The event seeks to create a platform to facilitate the exchange of ideas, drawing from sector experts, regulators, public officials, and the public at large on the transportation industry’s ongoing actions, initiatives, and opportunities.



Visit www.uticacapital.com to register or learn more.