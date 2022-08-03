Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,471 in the last 365 days.

Meet Brian Pappas, new dean of the UND School of Law

The University community welcomed Brian Pappas as dean of the School of Law on July 1.

Pappas comes to UND from Boise State University and Michigan State University, and has been getting acquainted with campus.

He sat down with UND Today for a quick visit.

How are you liking UND Law so far?

I’m so happy to be here. It’s been terrific. It’s a very collegial, warm academic school which has a close relationship with the practicing bar and a small student population. You can get to know everybody’s names. It has an ethos that comes from Patti Alleva [longtime professor who retired in 2019], that we’re going to take care of the whole student. It’s wonderful.

Read more at UND Todayhttps://blogs.und.edu/und-today/2022/08/meet-brian-pappas-new-dean-of-the-und-school-of-law/

You just read:

Meet Brian Pappas, new dean of the UND School of Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.