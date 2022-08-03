By 2026 Body Dryer Market to Reach $3,424.0Thousand | U.S. was the highest contributor growing at a CAGR of 3.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global body dryer market is estimated to reach $3,424.0thousand by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Global body dryer market witnessed robust growth, owing to rise in demand for luxury and smart toilets. Hotels and recreational activity centers are the dominant users of body dryers, as they are required to maintain hygiene and cleanliness standards. Moreover, increased expenditure on leisure activities among populace due to rise in income has escalated their visits to hotels and recreational activity centers. This has positively impacted the growth of the body dryer market with increased demand from such sectors.

North America dominated the body dryer market, followed by Europe, and are expected to continue this trend, due to development of the hospitality industry. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to witness significant growth with increased tourism activities in India, China, and ASEAN countries.

In the Asia-Pacific region, China and Japan dominate the market. Moreover, toilets in Japan are well-equipped with numerous unconventional features, which are seldom seen outside of the country. The features commonly found are related to hygiene, temperature control, and deodorization. Thus, body dryers have experienced considerable adoption in Japan.

Factors such as technological advancements, quality, and price play an important role in the market growth. Technological advancement in terms of body dryer operation is the major focus area for industry participants.

The global body dryer market is segmented based on type, end use, and region. By type, the market has been segmented into wall mounted and on floor. Depending on end use, it is categorized into commercial and residential. Currently, the commercial segment dominates the global body dryer market, however, the body dryers are gaining significant popularity in the residential sector, and thus the residential sector is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Region wise, the body dryer market share is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Take Away

Wall mounted segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the body dryer market, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

The residential segment is expected to growth at CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

In 2018, the commercial segment dominated the global market, and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 3.3%.

In 2018, China accounted for a prominent market share, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.9%.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key players such as Avant Innovations, Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Indiegogo, Inc., Kingkraft, Orchids International, Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, and Valiryo.

