The WiTT Group Introduces Support Registry for Cancer Care

WiTT Support Registry WiTT Flyer Page 2

Solves the financial and non-financial challenges patients face as they go through treatment

My personal journey with Stage 3 prostate cancer made me want to make a difference for the millions of patients that struggle with financial and non-financial challenges as they go through treatment” — WiTT Founder and CEO Rahul Mahadevan

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The WiTT Group™, Inc., a company focused on solving the financial and non-financial challenges patients face as they go through treatment, is pleased to announce that it has launched the new WiTT Support Registry™ at www.wittforever.com, which empowers patients to get the support they need, as well as make it easy to ask for and receive help. WiTT, which stands for “We’re in This Together,” combines the simplicity of a wedding registry with the personalized needs of a patient and a financial tool, into an easy-to-use platform. WiTT’s initial focus is on cancer care.

According to the 2017 Cancer Experience Registry Report 58 percent1 of patients who responded to a survey reported cancer had significantly impacted them financially. Other surveys indicate 42 percent2 of patients deplete their life savings within the first two years of treatment while 38 percent3 postpone or do not fill their drug prescriptions to reduce costs and 34 percent4 of deaths could be prevented by removing socioeconomic barriers to treatment. Not being able to work due to illness can be a huge financial struggle. Not only are medical bills an ongoing concern, but normal living expenses like food, gasoline and other household bills are also a major problem for many. Others struggle with being able to perform normal day-to-day tasks and responsibilities due to their illness while some decide to delay or forgo treatment altogether.

Commenting on the founding of The WiTT Group and the launch of the WiTT Support Registry, WiTT Founder and CEO Rahul Mahadevan, said, “My personal journey with Stage 3 prostate cancer, which started in January 2021, made me want to make a difference for the millions of patients that struggle with financial and non-financial challenges as they go through treatment every year. My own struggle with asking for help, along with feedback from family, friends, colleagues and other patients, made me realize a unique solution was needed to help patients and improve outcomes. As patients, we tend to avoid difficult conversations involving asking for help, regardless of how big or little we believe our needs are.

“In addition, we often don’t realize that we are making it difficult for those that care for us, providing little or no information on what our needs are and how they can help. I created the WiTT Support Registry to de-stigmatize asking for help and empower the patient. By bringing together the best of wedding registries, crowd-sourced funding and fintech into one unique, easy-to-use platform, we are changing patients lives for the better.”

Patients that use the WiTT Support Registry benefit by having an easier way to ask for both financial and non-financial help from a specific group of individuals or care circle they choose. They also have the option to receive help from a broader group of donors.

Families, friends, and colleagues that are invited by the patient to a private care circle on the WiTT Support Registry, no longer have to guess how they can help, and have options and flexibility in the ways they can provide support.

Anyone can join the WiTT Support Registry and have an opportunity to donate directly to patients in need. Every patient whose registry is public has been verified as a real patient by WiTT ensuring donors can give with confidence. The WiTT Support Registry also provides transparency on what each request is for and facilitates easy transfer of funds to patients.

Also, non-profits and providers can identify and refer patients that they believe can benefit from the WiTT Support Registry and use the platform to support them in a very targeted way.

“Patients can set up a WiTT Support Registry in three simple steps by visiting www.wittforever.com. Simply create an account with your basic information, build your registry by asking for everything you need, and invite your family, friends and colleagues to join WiTT by sending them an invite link. There is no cost to set up or use your WiTT account,” added Rahul Mahadevan. “Since the soft launch of the WiTT Support Registry in late April 2022, we have helped over 150 patients and raised over $50,000 for them in 12 weeks. We look forward to spreading the word because we want to help as many patients in need as possible.”

1. "The 2017 Cancer Experience Registry Report." Cancer Support community, 2017. https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org/sites/default/files/d7/document/general_registry_index_report_2017.pdf

2. Gilligan, Adrienne M. et al. Death or Debt? National Estimates of Financial Toxicity in Persons with Newly-Diagnosed Cancer. The American Journal of Medicine, Volume 131, Issue 10, 1187 - 1199.e5

https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(18)30509-6/fulltext

3. “2016 CancerCare Patient Access and Engagement Report.” CancerCare, 2016.

https://www.cancercare.org/accessengagementreport

4. “AACR Cancer Progress Report 2020.” American Association for Cancer Research.

https://cancerprogressreport.aacr.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2020/09/AACR_CDPR_2020.pdf

About The WiTT Group, Inc.

The WiTT Group, Inc. is focused on solving the financial and non-financial challenges patients face as they go through treatment. The company offers a unique Support Registry platform which empowers patients to get the support they need, as well as make it easy to ask for and receive help. WiTT, which stands for “We’re in This Together,” combines the simplicity of a wedding registry with the personalized needs of a patient and a financial tool, into an easy-to-use platform. WiTT’s initial focus is on cancer care. More information on the WiTT Group can be found at www.wittforever.com.

# # #

Media Contacts:

David Gutierrez, (847) 533-5082, davidg1027@gmail.com

Joanne Tedesco, (573) 355-7855, tedescofamily@outlook.com