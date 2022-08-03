Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market to See High Growth with CAGR of 6.1% by 2030

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Report

Allied Market Research added new research on Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. Some of the key players involved in the study are Cardiatis S.A., Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Endologix LLC, JOTEC GmbH, Lombard Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Inside Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

The abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market size was valued at $2,224.60 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $4.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is a disorder that primarily affects the above 65 years age group. The abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market significantly rises owning to technical breakthroughs in aneurysm repair treatments. Endovascular stent grafting is used to treat abdominal aortic aneurysms, which is most preferable than an open surgery.

Increase in elderly community (65 years age and above) fuel the growth of the market. Further, increase in consumption of tobacco and smoking propel the AAA repair devices market growth forward. The market is expected to develop owning to technical advancements in repair medical equipment and methods, increase in the adoption of EVAR treatments, rise in demand for minimally invasive therapy, and the availability of advantageous reimbursements. However, high treatment costs, shortage of solutions to address difficult anatomy, such as aneurysms with neck sizes less than 10 mm, and lack of awareness in emerging nations limit the abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices industry expansion.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market by Key Players: Cardiatis S.A., Cardinal Health, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., Endologix LLC, JOTEC GmbH, Lombard Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, Inside Medical, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market By Product Type: Endovascular Stent Graft System, Synthetic Graft System

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market By Anatomy: Traditional Anatomy, Complex Anatomy

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Repair Devices Market By Site: Infrarenal AAA, Pararenal AAA

Interpretative Tools Used in Market Analysis: The methodical tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, and investment return examination were used while breaking down the development of the key players performing in the market.

Growth Indicators in the Market: This section of the report covers the indicators that contains mergers & acquisitions, R&D, new product development, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.

