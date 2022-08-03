NATIONAL ANNUAL BREASTFEEDING SUMMIT RETURNS IN-PERSON
The ROSE Summit is set for New Orleans with a virtual attendance option. Keynotes include Dr. Monica McLemore, Dr. Joia Crear-Perry, and Mr. Patrick Patterson.
11th Annual Black Breastfeeding & Birth Justice Summit Set for the New Orleans Stage
We are looking forward to a future where being a Black breastfeeding mother and being a Black, involved father is not seen as some phenomenon.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, US, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in two years, Reaching Our Sisters Everywhere (ROSE) and Reaching Our Brothers Everywhere (ROBE) are hosting their annual breastfeeding and equity summit in-person August 25-27, 2022 at the New Orleans Marriott Warehouse Arts District hotel. This year’s theme is “1619-2022: Black Breastfeeding & Birth Justice.” The theme acknowledges the past and present and looks to the future of birthing and breastfeeding while Black in America.
— Dr. Kimarie Bugg
The summit is supported by W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Maternal Health Learning and Innovation Center (MHLIC), and Health Equity Action for Lactation Initiative (HEAL). Attendees can expect to hear from celebrated experts in the Black maternal health and fatherhood fields, including keynotes Dr. Joia Crear-Perry, Dr. Monica McLemore, and Mr. Patrick Patterson. Dr. Kimarie Bugg, CEO and Co-Founder of ROSE explained, “We are looking forward to a future where being a Black breastfeeding mother and being a Black, involved father is not seen as some phenomenon. We are here just like anyone else raising our families, driving positive impact in our communities, and striving to make this world a better place for our babies.”
The summit aims to be one of the driving forces that help contribute to the improvement in breastfeeding rates in Black communities through education and implementation. Presentations will center on equity in breastfeeding, maternal health, fathers and partners, and infant health initiatives.
Individuals and organizations interested in attending the summit are encouraged to purchase tickets through the event page at EventBrite.com. In-person and virtual attendance options are available. In-person attendees can expect a daily schedule that includes breaks for networking and visiting vendor tables and breakfast and lunch meals are included with the registration for each day of the summit. Expected attendees include physicians, nurses, social workers, grassroots organizations, community health workers, researchers, lactation consultants, peer counselors, federal, state, and local government staff, families, and breastfeeding coalitions from all over the US. Visit breastfeedingrose.org for more information.
About ROSE
Reaching Our Sisters Everywhere (ROSE), Inc. seeks to enhance, encourage, support, promote, and protect breastfeeding throughout the USA, by working to reduce breastfeeding disparities among African American women, and to strengthen the health of their babies and families through, mentoring, training, breastfeeding support groups, social support, outreach, education, legislation, health policies, and social marketing. Visit breastfeedingrose.org and follow ROSE on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
