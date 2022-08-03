Submit Release
Finnish Outokumpu celebrates six years in Lithuania: Vilnius is no longer just a dot on the company’s map

In 2017, Vilnius became Outokumpu’s first and only global service centre in Europe. Founded as an operations centre, today Outokumpu Stainless has become an equal partner in a global organisation, offering its services to implement more efficient solutions. The Global Service Centre had 80 professionals when it opened its doors and has now grown to a team of 200.

When opening a service centre in Vilnius, Outokumpu’s main expectation was to consolidate, streamline and automate specific functions.

“The initial goal was financial optimisation. Later, the core functions of procurement, IT projects, and personnel management were also transferred to Lithuania,” explained Inga Lošienė, Chief Human Resources Business Partner at Outokumpu Stainless.

Specialists in Vilnius currently curate production and external processes across Europe and worldwide: the multifunctional centre in Lithuania is responsible for nearly 40 functions, including cyber security, IT systems as well as over €1.3 billion in procurement.

Domas Senovaitis, Country Manager of Outokumpu Stainless Lithuania, emphasises the importance of core processes trusted to Outokumpu Stainless Lithuania:

