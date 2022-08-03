Submit Release
New York State Department of State Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review to Meet Tuesday; August 9th, 2022; at 9:00 a.m.

A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE HUDSON VALLEY REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday; August 9th, 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx).

 

Pursuant to Chapter 1 of the Laws of 2022 and Governor Hochul’s Executive Order 11 issued on November 26, 2021, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the state disaster emergency declared in Executive Order 11, this meeting will be held by WebEx conference call. The public will have the ability to view or listen to the proceeding in the manner described below. In addition, the meeting will be recorded and later transcribed. 

WHO:

Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review

WHAT:

Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN:

Tuesday; August 9th, 2022; at 9:00 a.m.

 

 

The public has the right to attend the meeting.

 

Contact:

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132. 

 

