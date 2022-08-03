New Book Serves as a Tool Against the Rise of Christian Nationalism in America
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbi and Biblical scholar Michael E. Harvey has released his new book, Let’s Talk: A Rabbi Speaks to Christians. The book is designed for Christians to expand their knowledge about the Jewish aspects and roots of their faith. Most notably for current affairs, Let’s Talk addresses misconceptions, unintentional antisemitism in liturgy or interpretation, and draws beautiful comparisons between the two faiths. The text will empower and equip Christians with new and better ways to speak to American Jews and American Christians in a time of rising fundamentalism and antisemitism.
Let’s Talk: A Rabbi Speaks to Christians has become available at a time of great need, as Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently made headlines for her promotion of Christian nationalism, which is historically and intrinsically linked to antisemitism. The Anti-Defamation League reports that antisemitic incidents in the United States reached an all-time high in 2021, and unfortunately there is no sign that 2022 and beyond will be any safer.
Easy to read and use as a reference guide, the book can serve as a tool for Christian leaders and clergy who have seen antisemitism preached from the pulpit, helping identify the dangers and how to preach against such ideas. It is also useful for Christian laypeople seeking to unlearn latent antisemitism. The volume seeks to diminish conflict between Jews and Christians as it opens interfaith dialog and eases tensions from mistakes in the past.
Questions readers may be able to answer through Let’s Talk, include:
Why is there no such as thing as “Judeo-Christian values?”
What is the difference between the Judaism practiced by the historical Jesus and modern- day Judaism?
How does translation make Bible passages seem “clear” when their intended meaning is anything but?
Rabbi Harvey will be appearing at events in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati in connection with the book’s release, with more dates to be added. Learn more at rabbimichaelharvey.com.
Michael E Harvey
Rabbi Harvey will be appearing at events in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati in connection with the book’s release, with more dates to be added. Learn more at rabbimichaelharvey.com.
