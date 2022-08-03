North America Perfume Market Top Companies Analysis, In-Depth Insight, Business Opportunities And Forecast 2027

North America Perfume Market Business Data 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled " North America Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the North America perfume market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.22% during 2022-2027

Industry Overview and Application:

Perfumes refer to a mixture of fragrant essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives, solvents, etc., usually in liquid form, which offers a pleasant smell to the individual. Some of the common natural ingredients used in the manufacturing of perfumes include flowers, fruits, grasses, leaves, balsams, gums, resins, spices, woods, roots, etc. They signify the style and personality of a person, and a good scent also influences moods, emotions, behavior, perception, and thoughts. As such, perfumes are widely adopted in the personal care and cosmetics sectors. Apart from this, they are widely available in specialty stores, departmental stores, online stores, supermarkets, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The North America perfume industry is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the North America perfume market.

Download Free Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/North-america-perfume-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The emerging trend of personal grooming and the escalating demand for youth-oriented and exotic fragrances are among the key factors augmenting the North America perfume market. Besides this, the inflating requirement for luxury perfumes among the Millennial population, owing to the rising income levels and the elevating living standards of the consumers, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, various key market players are introducing rich fragrances with natural ingredients, including oud, musk, amber, exotic flowers, etc., which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the easy product availability via online retail channels and the expanding working women population are expected to fuel the North America perfume market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the North America perfume market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1767&flag=F

Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the North America perfume market on the basis of perfume type, category, distribution channel and country.

Breakup by Perfume Type:

Premium Perfume Products

Mass Perfume Products

Breakup by Category:

Female Fragrances

Male Fragrances

Unisex Fragrances

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=1767&flag=C

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.